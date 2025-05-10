According to reports, the mother-in-law and husband of a Pilates teacher were arrested after she was discovered dead following suspected poisoning

SÃO PAULO, BRAZIL – A shocking murder case in Brazil has caught national attention after a 37-year-old Pilates teacher, Larissa Rodrigues, was allegedly poisoned to death by her husband and mother-in-law, according to several Brazilian media reports.

Rodrigues was found dead in her apartment in Ribeirão Preto, in the state of São Paulo, on March 22. Now, her husband, Dr. Luíz Antônio Garnica, 38, and his mother, Elizabete Arrabaça, 67, have both been arrested and charged with qualified homicide, local news outlet G1 reported.

Signs Point to Gradual Poisoning

According to investigators, Rodrigues began feeling unwell frequently—especially after visits from her mother-in-law. Police believe she was being slowly poisoned over time.

Police Chief Fernando Bravo said in a statement to the media:

“She felt sick every time her mother-in-law visited. This is an indication that she was gradually poisoned.”

Toxic Substance “Chumbinho” Found in Her Body

A toxicology report confirmed that Rodrigues died due to poisoning, with traces of a dangerous pesticide called “chumbinho” found in her body. This toxic substance is banned for household use in Brazil and is known to cause serious damage to the nervous system, leading to loss of motor function and potentially death, according to toxicologist Daniel Dorta.

The toxicology test also revealed traces of lead, further suggesting foul play.

Police also reported that Elizabete Arrabaça allegedly tried to purchase lead just two weeks before Rodrigues died. She even contacted a friend who owned a farm, asking if they had access to the substance.

Husband Tried to Clean Crime Scene, Police Say

Police allege that Luíz Garnica tried to clean the apartment and remove evidence after finding his wife dead. Investigators also discovered that he was having an extramarital affair and was seen at the movies with his lover just one day before Rodrigues’ death.

When police searched the apartment, his alleged lover was present, which further raised suspicion.

Family and Friends Speak Out

Maísa Ramos, a close friend of Rodrigues, revealed that Larissa was unhappy in her marriage and had recently said she was afraid to leave.

“She said, ‘I can’t leave,’ and when I asked why, she said it was because of fear—but didn’t explain what kind of fear,” Ramos told TV Globo’s EPTV.

Investigation Expands: Police Seek More Answers

In another twist, police are now seeking to exhume the body of Garnica’s sister, who died in February 2024. Officials suspect there may be a connection or a similar pattern involved in her death as well.

Both Garnica and his mother deny the allegations. Garnica’s lawyer, Julio Mossin, stated,

“There is no evidence that he poisoned his wife or helped anyone else to do so.”

Arrabaça also denied involvement when briefly questioned by reporters while heading to a custody hearing.

The tragic death of Larissa Rodrigues has raised serious concerns about trust within families and the hidden dangers of domestic abuse. While the investigation continues, the case has deeply saddened many in Brazil, especially those who knew her as a kind and vibrant teacher. Police are determined to uncover the full truth and ensure justice is served.

