According to police, a man forced a teenage girl to sign a contract to be his slave “twice a week” and then attempted to have her killed so she wouldn’t testify against him. “This guy is an absolute animal.”

Andrew Mustapick of Vero Beach was previously arrested and charged for sexually abusing a 17-year-old girl. According to investigators, the case began when Mustapick offered to buy a car for a 19-year-old man in exchange for sexual favors. The teenager then allegedly forced the younger girl into having sex with Mustapick.

What followed was even more disturbing. Authorities say Mustapick made the 17-year-old girl sign a written agreement that forced her to be his “sex slave” every Monday and Friday for five years. This “contract” outlined an abusive routine, clearly pointing to the level of control and manipulation he exerted over the girl.

The Plea Deal and Plot to Silence the Victim

In January, Mustapick agreed to a plea deal on one count of unlawful sexual activity with a minor. He was expected to be sentenced in June. However, things took a dangerous turn when he allegedly started working on a murder-for-hire plan.

Indian River County Sheriff Eric Flowers explained during a press conference on May 6 that Mustapick had planned to withdraw his plea if the victim could no longer testify. “If the victim is no longer here, he essentially gets sentenced to nothing,” the sheriff said.

Police Sting Exposes Murder Plot

The plot was exposed through a police sting operation. During the operation, Mustapick allegedly agreed to pay $40,000 to prevent the girl from testifying and offered an additional $50,000 to have her killed. Investigators say a family member of Mustapick tipped them off, reporting that he was trying to “hire someone to kill the victim.”

Sheriff Flowers didn’t hold back, calling Mustapick “an absolute animal” and stressing the seriousness of the case.

Charges Multiply as New Details Emerge

As a result of this new plot, Mustapick now faces two more felony charges for trying to tamper with a witness. Specifically, he’s accused of trying to interfere with the judicial process by arranging for the victim to be silenced—permanently.

Investigators say he denied knowing the girl initially, despite signing a plea deal that confirmed otherwise. The police believe that the murder plot was a desperate attempt to dodge the upcoming sentencing and erase the victim’s voice entirely.

This case is a terrifying reminder of how far some individuals will go to avoid accountability. What began as a disturbing abuse case has escalated into something even more sinister—a planned murder of a teenage victim to escape justice. Thanks to quick action from law enforcement and a concerned family member, a potential tragedy was prevented. As the legal process continues, authorities are determined to ensure that Mustapick faces full accountability for both the abuse and the murder-for-hire attempt.

