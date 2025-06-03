Crime

According to authorities, a mother who attempted to kill her three children in order to “make them go to heaven” was consoled by her five-year-old son, who promised her that everything would be fine

A 23-year-old Illinois woman, Aurionah-Rakii-Karie Parker-White, faces serious charges after allegedly stabbing her three young children at their Chicago apartment. Shockingly, one of the children told hospital staff that their mother wanted to “make them go to heaven.”

Details of the Incident

The three children, aged 1, 3, and 5, were found by a tow truck driver outside their home in serious condition, with wounds on their wrists. The youngest child, a 1-year-old girl, was spotted by the driver wearing only a bloody diaper.

The tow truck driver, DeVaughen Stringfellow, saw Parker-White leaving the apartment carrying one of the injured children, both covered in blood. Despite initial hesitation, Stringfellow placed the family in his truck and rushed them to a nearby hospital.

Statements and Evidence

Police discovered a trail of blood leading from the apartment to the street. Parker-White allegedly admitted to stabbing her children, acknowledging that her actions were wrong. Prosecutors shared that the attack stemmed from the stress of caring for the children alone.

Hospital staff reported that Parker-White told them she committed the act because she “had no help.” The 5-year-old son comforted his mother, saying, “It’s gonna be alright,” and told hospital workers that she intended to “make them go to heaven.”

Additional Concerns

Parker-White also reportedly expressed suicidal thoughts to authorities.

Charges and Next Steps

She faces three counts of attempted murder and three counts of aggravated battery to a child. The children remain hospitalized in serious condition as the investigation continues.

