According to authorities, a 14-year-old kid boasted in his notebook that he and his companion had “hella fun” stabbed a guy 22 times after the victim had insulted his girlfriend’s child

In a shocking case out of St. Paul, Minnesota, a 14-year-old boy has been accused of stabbing a 19-year-old man to death — and later writing about the brutal killing in his journal.

Authorities say the teenager stabbed the victim 22 times, mostly in the back, during what appears to have been a pre-planned attack. A 17-year-old, identified as Jeremy Joe Davila, is also facing charges for aiding and abetting second-degree murder.

What Happened on March 31?

The St. Paul Police Department responded to a call at around 11:30 p.m. on March 31, where they found a young man lying unresponsive on the street. The victim, later identified as Jay’Mier K. Givens, was rushed to the hospital but was pronounced dead soon after.

An autopsy revealed 22 stab wounds:

18 in the back

2 on the upper left arm

1 on the neck

1 on the right hand

Victim Lured by People He Knew

Givens’ brother told police that Jay’Mier had gone to hang out with his friends — Davila and the 14-year-old, who are foster brothers living nearby. GPS tracking from the victim’s phone showed he was close to their house around the time of the attack.

Surveillance footage showed three people walking into a wooded area. Minutes later, only two ran out, which raised suspicion.

A neighbor told investigators that the suspects’ house showed odd behaviour shortly after the murder, like covering all windows with blankets. On April 8, police searched the house and found two knives hidden in the basement rafters, along with clothes matching what was seen in the video.

Journal Entry Reveals Chilling Details

The 14-year-old, referred to in documents as JC, was arrested on May 1 from his temporary foster home. Foster parents said JC had seemed nervous in recent days, so they gave him a notebook to help calm his thoughts.

In that notebook, police found multiple entries where JC described the killing. He wrote disturbing lines such as:

“We dropped one.”

“He tried ta scream. He tried ta run but he aint fight.”

“Why you aint fight for yo life when I poke u wit dis knife.”

According to police, JC later confessed to the stabbing and said he attacked Givens because he was angry that the victim had “dissed” his girlfriend’s child. JC and Davila reportedly tricked Givens by claiming they had a stolen car, knowing it would get his attention.

JC told officers,

“That was a coverup. There was no car.”

After the killing, the boys returned home, washed the knives, and hid them.

What Happens Next?

Both teenagers have a court hearing set for June 3. Prosecutors have indicated that they will try to move Davila’s case to adult court. JC, being only 14, is still being tried as a juvenile for now.

This deeply disturbing case has shocked Minnesota and beyond. A young man lost his life in a violent attack planned and carried out by two teenagers—one of whom kept a written record of what he did. As the legal process continues, the family of Jay’Mier Givens is left to mourn a life lost far too soon, while the justice system now faces the challenge of dealing with teenagers accused of committing an adult-level crime.

SOURCE