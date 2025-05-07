A suspected drunk driver killed a tennis star months after his family lost their home in a Palisades fire

A heartbreaking tragedy struck Manhattan Beach on Sunday, 4 May, when 18-year-old Braun Levi, a talented high school tennis player and student leader, was killed after being hit by a vehicle driven by a suspected drunk driver.

Who Was Braun Levi?

Braun Levi was not just a brilliant athlete but also a kind-hearted student loved by many. He was a four-year Varsity starter for Loyola High School’s tennis team and had recently celebrated his fourth straight league championship on 29 April. Along with his success in sports, he was deeply involved in school life—as a student council member, Big Brother mentor, retreat leader, and even the volleyball team manager.

Levi’s school, Loyola High School, shared their grief in a Facebook post, calling him “the ultimate team captain” and praising his warm personality, leadership, and energy. “We will miss him dearly,” the message said.

The Accident and Police Statement

According to the Manhattan Beach Police Department, officers responded to a call around 1 a.m. on Sunday along Sepulveda Boulevard. When they arrived, they found Levi lying in the street next to a vehicle. He was rushed to the hospital but sadly died from his injuries.

Police later arrested 33-year-old Jenia Belt on charges of driving under the influence and murder. Further details about her case, including a plea or legal representation, have not yet been released.

A Life Full of Challenges and Compassion

Levi’s life was marked not only by achievements but also by hardship. Earlier this year, in January, his family lost their home in the Palisades Fire that hit Los Angeles County. Despite going through such a huge personal loss, Braun continued to support others.

Loyola Principal Jamal Adams shared that Levi helped start a peer-to-peer counseling space for other students affected by the fire. He also helped organize an overnight retreat in March to give displaced students a safe place to talk about their emotions and loss.

“He cared for others even while dealing with his own pain,” Adams said. “He was truly a shining example of compassion and leadership.”

Plans for the Future

Braun Levi was all set to graduate next month and had plans to attend the University of Virginia in September 2025. His death has left his school, friends, and community deeply shaken.

During a Sunday night prayer vigil, Loyola’s Assistant Principal Paul Jordan said, “Braun was a friend and an inspiration to me. He loved his family, his school, his community—and all of you. We are all better for having known him.”

Braun Levi’s story is one of talent, leadership, kindness, and deep compassion—even in the face of personal tragedy. His sudden and tragic death due to an alleged drunk driver has left a huge gap in the hearts of his school and community. As friends, family, and teachers mourn this terrible loss, Braun’s memory continues to inspire others to live with purpose, empathy, and love. He was truly a remarkable young man whose life, though short, made a lasting impact.

