A ‘Shooting Incident’ at the Historic Peaches Corner Restaurant in South Carolina resulted in one person being killed and another being arrested

A tragic shooting took place late Friday night, June 27, at Peaches Corner, a popular restaurant on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. One person has died, and another has been arrested, according to the Myrtle Beach Police Department (MBPD).

What Happened?

Police say the shooting happened around 11:15 p.m. and involved a disagreement between a restaurant employee and another individual. The reason behind the argument hasn’t been confirmed yet, and names of those involved have not been released.

During the incident, two people were shot. One of them died from their injuries, while the second person was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening wounds.

Who Was Arrested?

Police confirmed they have taken one person into custody. However, they haven’t said whether this person was the shooter or how exactly the altercation began. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are working to gather more details.

More About Peaches Corner

Peaches Corner is a well-known diner-style restaurant in Myrtle Beach. It’s been in business since the late 1930s and serves classic American food like burgers, hot dogs, fries, and milkshakes. The restaurant is located in a busy tourist area and is open daily from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 a.m.

This incident has shocked many locals and visitors, as the restaurant is a longtime favorite and usually considered a safe and family-friendly spot.

What’s Next?

The Myrtle Beach Police Department is still investigating and has not released further updates about the identities of those involved or the possible motive. Authorities are asking anyone with information about the shooting to come forward.

