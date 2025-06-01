A mother of three was tortured and left brain dead in a filthy bed; she died eight months later. Is Murder Charge Next?

SAGINAW, Mich. — Kelley Lalonde, 35, a mother of three, has died eight months after she was found severely injured and brain dead in a neglected state at the home of Jonathan Zieroff.

Details of the Abuse and Arrest

On September 12, 2024, police discovered Lalonde lying in a filthy bed covered in her own urine at Zieroff’s residence. She had multiple bruises, cuts, and internal injuries, including bleeding in her brain, according to a criminal complaint obtained by PEOPLE.

Zieroff, 30, was arrested soon after and charged with assault with intent to cause great bodily harm and second-degree domestic violence. He remains in custody at the Saginaw County Jail, unable to post a $50,000 bail.

Legal Proceedings and New Charges

Despite the initial charges, prosecutors dropped the case against Zieroff in circuit court just days before Lalonde’s death, citing it was “in the best interest of justice.” However, a new charge of torture was filed against him in district court on May 13.

With Lalonde’s passing on May 26, authorities may pursue a murder charge pending the autopsy results.

Remembering Kelley Lalonde

Lalonde’s sister, April Reed, shared the tragic news of her passing on a GoFundMe page created to assist with funeral expenses. Reed wrote, “Kelley received her angel wings and is now watching over all of us at this difficult time.”

The post also noted Lalonde’s three children, ages 14, 11, and 3, are seeking support during this heartbreaking period.

Her obituary describes her as a “loving mother to her three children” whose “family was her pride and joy.”

SOURCE