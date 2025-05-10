A man held a quadriplegic US Army veteran’s “partially frozen” body in a backyard shed for years after “imprisoning” him in a garage for ten years in order to steal benefits: Feds

MISSOURI, USA – A 44-year-old man, Brian K. Ditch, is facing serious federal charges after allegedly abusing, imprisoning, and eventually hiding the body of his quadriplegic uncle, a U.S. Army veteran, in order to steal hundreds of thousands of dollars in government disability benefits.

According to court documents reviewed by Law&Crime, the horrifying scheme went on for over a decade, even after the uncle’s death in 2019.

A Decade of Abuse and Fraud

Federal prosecutors say Ditch started caring for his uncle—referred to as Veteran T.C.—in 2008. But instead of properly caring for the disabled veteran, who was paralyzed and entirely dependent, Ditch allegedly locked him in a garage, left him to sit for hours in his own urine and feces, and stole his monthly benefits.

The indictment from the Eastern District of Missouri said:

“For over a decade, Defendant Brian K. Ditch regularly abused and imprisoned his uncle… to steal his government disability benefits.”

Authorities claim that Ditch made unauthorised transfers of $1,000 at a time to himself, trying to make it appear as if these were legitimate payments for caregiving. However, investigators say no payment was ever approved by the veteran, and Ditch provided little to no actual care.

Body Hidden in Trash Can for Over Five Years

In 2019, the uncle reportedly died while in Ditch’s care. But rather than informing family or the authorities, Ditch allegedly hid the body in a backyard shed, wrapping it in a black trash bag and placing it inside a garbage can.

“Police officers found [the victim’s] partially frozen dead body inside a garbage can in the defendant’s shed,” prosecutors said. The discovery was made on March 21, 2025, during a search warrant execution.

To cover up the death, Ditch lied to relatives and authorities, claiming that his uncle had been moved to a nursing home, or had left with a different caretaker.

The Money Trail

Between 2008 and 2025, nearly $1.9 million was deposited into the veteran’s accounts from Veterans Affairs and Social Security. Out of that, investigators say at least $650,000 was stolen by Ditch after the uncle’s death, and used for his own benefit.

He allegedly continued collecting the benefits for more than five years, while keeping the truth hidden.

Serious Federal Charges Filed

Ditch is now facing multiple felony charges:

4 counts of wire fraud

4 counts of aggravated identity theft

2 counts of theft of government property

1 count of being a felon in possession of a firearm

The case has left many shocked, particularly due to the extreme neglect, long-term abuse, and disrespect shown to a U.S. veteran, who had once served the country with honour.

This tragic case is a harsh reminder of how vulnerable people—especially elderly or disabled veterans—can become victims of abuse by those closest to them. Authorities say justice must now be served for Veteran T.C., whose final years were filled with pain and betrayal.

The legal process is ongoing, and federal prosecutors are seeking strong penalties for what they call a “long-running and cruel fraud scheme.”

