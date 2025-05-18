A man asked a complete stranger to assist him in moving some furniture. He was then charged with murder after a dead body was found

Harris County, Texas – In a shocking and bizarre incident, a man has been charged with murder after a dead body was discovered at a home in Harris County, Texas, on Friday, May 16. The suspect, identified as Steven Eberly, allegedly asked a stranger for help moving furniture — only for the helper to discover a deceased man wrapped in a blanket.

What Happened?

According to a statement from Sheriff Ed Gonzalez of the Harris County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO), police were first called to the scene after someone reported suspicious activity at the home.

During a press conference, Lieutenant Abraham Alanis confirmed that police found a dead man wrapped in a blanket, placed inside a box.

The victim has been identified as Luis Silva Mendez, based on court records reviewed by PEOPLE.

Body Found While Helping to Move Furniture

According to KPRC News, the strange chain of events began when Eberly asked a stranger to help him move furniture and load items into a truck outside the house.

While assisting, the man came across Mendez’s body, wrapped in a blanket inside a box. He was shocked and alarmed by the discovery and immediately tried to leave the area in the truck to call for help.

Attempted Escape and Crash

As the stranger began driving away from the scene, Eberly allegedly jumped into the truck and began breaking the windows, possibly trying to stop the man from alerting police or escaping with the vehicle.

The situation escalated quickly, and the truck eventually crashed. Eberly was injured during the incident and was later taken into custody.

Murder and Evidence Tampering Charges

Eberly is now facing serious legal trouble. According to court documents reviewed by PEOPLE, he has been charged with murder and tampering with evidence.

Police believe that an altercation occurred between Eberly and Mendez, which led to Mendez’s death. The exact cause of death has not been publicly released.

Home Belongs to Eberly’s Girlfriend

The house where the body was found belongs to Eberly’s girlfriend, who spoke to local news. She told reporters that she was at work during the entire incident and had no knowledge of what was going on at the time.

This strange and disturbing case has left the local community stunned. What began as an ordinary request for help turned into a horrific discovery, leading to charges of murder and evidence tampering. As the investigation continues, authorities are working to uncover more details about what happened between Steven Eberly and Luis Silva Mendez.

