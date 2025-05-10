A family member of the young girls killed in Sinaloa claims that the military executed them rather than having them caught in crossfire

SINALOA, MEXICO – A heartbreaking incident in rural Sinaloa has sparked public outcry after two young girls, Leydi (11) and Alexa (7), were killed during a violent clash in the town of La Cieneguilla, near Badiraguato. Mexican officials claimed the girls died as collateral damage in a gunfight with cartel members—but now a family member is disputing that version.

TikTok Video Challenges Official Story

In a TikTok video posted on May 8, a man named Víctor Alonso Medina, who identifies himself as a relative of the victims, alleged that the girls were not killed by crossfire, but rather intentionally shot by military personnel.

Medina said he spoke to his uncle, one of the four survivors of the attack and reportedly father to one of the girls, who told him, “What authorities and the media are saying has nothing to do with what actually happened.”

He also said, “The vehicle they showed at the scene was not the one the family was traveling in. It was from a different incident. The military didn’t ask them to stop—they just opened fire.”

Details of the Attack

The girls and their family were driving through La Cieneguilla, a rural area roughly six miles north of Badiraguato, when they were caught in a confrontation between cartel gunmen and Mexican Army soldiers, who were escorting state prosecutors.

First responders confirmed that the girls died at the scene, while four other family members, including a 12-year-old boy and his parents, were injured and taken to a hospital in Badiraguato. They were later airlifted to a regional hospital in Culiacán for further treatment.

Past Abuse by Security Forces Cited

Medina also criticised Mexican news outlets, including TV Azteca, for presenting what he called “false coverage.” He referenced a 2008 case where six civilians were fired upon by the military, leading to four deaths. In that earlier case, five soldiers were arrested and charged with homicide.

He further noted that survivors of the current incident claimed that soldiers fired without any warning. According to Mexico’s National Human Rights Commission (CNDH), there was no military checkpoint or stop in place at the location, which adds weight to the family’s accusations.

Sinaloa’s Ongoing Violence and Turf Wars

This tragic case comes during a surge in cartel-related violence in Sinaloa, where Los Chapitos and La Mayiza—two rival factions—are locked in a brutal turf war. The conflict intensified after the arrests of Joaquín Guzmán López and Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada in July 2024.

According to local news outlet Noroeste:

On May 7 alone, six new homicides were reported

A total of 47 killings have occurred so far this month

May could become the deadliest month since cartel tensions flared last year

In 2025 so far, authorities in Sinaloa have documented:

595 homicides

547 forced kidnappings

2,608 vehicle thefts

The deaths of Leydi and Alexa have deeply saddened the local community, and the family’s claims raise serious concerns about possible misconduct by the military. As official investigations continue, many are demanding transparency and justice.

This case also highlights the real human cost of ongoing cartel violence in Mexico, where innocent families often pay the price in areas caught between law enforcement and criminal groups.

