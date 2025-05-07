A boy with autism had thrown ‘one too many crayons.’ Now, his pre-school teacher is accused of abusing him

Wanda Barzee, best known for her role in the shocking 2002 kidnapping of Elizabeth Smart, was taken into custody again on 1 May. Now 79 years old and a registered sex offender in Utah, Barzee allegedly violated her parole by visiting public parks in Salt Lake City — something she is strictly not allowed to do under state law.

Arrest and Parole Violation

Barzee, who is listed on Utah’s Sex Offender Registry, was arrested after police gathered information that she had visited two public parks — Liberty Park and Sugar House Park. Registered sex offenders in Utah are banned from entering such locations.

She was taken into custody but later released under judicial orders. However, authorities say the case remains under investigation. The Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) will continue to keep a close watch, with support from social workers and crisis intervention officers.

New Mugshot Sparks Public Concern

Barzee’s recent mugshot, taken as part of her registry check-in, shows her smiling. This image has disturbed many people, especially because of her history. Offenders on the Utah registry must report twice a year — once on their birthday and again six months later — and photos are updated if their appearance changes. After her arrest, Barzee is now required to check in weekly.

A History of a Disturbing Crime

Barzee, along with her husband Brian David Mitchell, kidnapped 14-year-old Elizabeth Smart in 2002 from her home in Salt Lake City. Smart was held captive for nine months, during which she was sexually assaulted repeatedly. Barzee was known to have encouraged her husband’s abuse and was present during many of the assaults.

The couple kept Smart in makeshift shelters, abandoned campsites, and rundown homes across Utah and even in California. Their identities were revealed after Smart’s sister remembered the voice of the man who kidnapped Elizabeth — a man who had once worked at their home. Their faces later appeared on America’s Most Wanted, and someone recognized them and called the police.

Long Legal Battle Before Conviction

Although Barzee was arrested in 2003, she was not tried until several years later due to mental health issues. In 2006, a judge ordered her to be forcibly medicated to make her fit to stand trial. In 2009, she pleaded guilty to federal charges of kidnapping and enticement of a minor. She also agreed to testify against Mitchell.

In 2010, she pleaded guilty again, this time to aggravated kidnapping in Utah court. Barzee served her sentence in Texas and returned to Utah in 2016. In 2018, she was released early from prison, which came as a shock to Elizabeth Smart and the public, as many believed she would remain behind bars until 2024.

Ongoing Concerns About Barzee’s Behavior

After her release, Elizabeth Smart expressed deep concern that Barzee was still dangerous. In a 2018 interview, Smart revealed that prison sources claimed Barzee still worshipped Mitchell and carried a disturbing “book of revelations” he had written, in which he claimed to be a Christ-like prophet.

Smart said, “She hasn’t let it go… She is still a threat, not just to me, but to any vulnerable person out there.”

Wanda Barzee’s recent arrest has once again raised public concern about her presence and behavior. Though she served time for her role in one of the most disturbing kidnapping cases in American history, her actions since release—especially violating parole—have made people question whether she should be allowed to live freely. As authorities continue to monitor her closely, many, including Elizabeth Smart, remain uneasy about her influence and mental state. The case highlights the ongoing challenges in dealing with high-risk offenders after their release.

