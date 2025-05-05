38-Year-Old Woman Killed in Well-Known Tourist Location After Bomb She Was Holding Exploded in Her Hands

On the morning of Saturday, May 3, a tragic incident occurred in Thessaloniki, Greece, when a bomb exploded in the hands of a woman. The 38-year-old woman, who is believed to have been attempting to plant the bomb outside a bank, was killed when the device went off prematurely.

The Incident: A Premature Explosion

The explosion took place around 5:00 a.m. near a bank in Thessaloniki’s northern district. Reports suggest that the woman was trying to place a bomb outside the bank’s ATM when the device detonated too soon. The blast occurred in a parking lot located next to the bank, causing significant damage to nearby vehicles and storefronts, with shattered windows and debris scattered across the area.

Emergency services quickly arrived at the scene, and the woman was rushed to Ippokrateio Hospital, where she was declared dead from her injuries. Local authorities confirmed that the woman was carrying an explosive device at the time of the explosion, which was intended for the bank’s ATM.

Background of the Victim

The victim was known to have a criminal history and was believed to be involved with a group closely associated with an anti-authoritarian figure currently imprisoned for past bank robberies and bombings. Police officials suggest that this group may have been responsible for a parcel bomb sent to the Thessaloniki Court of Appeal in February 2024, a case still under investigation.

A Long History of Crime

This woman had a prior arrest record, having been previously jailed along with the same anti-authoritarian figure for a bank robbery. During the arrest, she was found with a Kalashnikov rifle in her backpack, highlighting her involvement in serious criminal activities.

Ongoing Investigation

The Organized Crime Directorate and anti-terrorism units are now investigating this tragic explosion. Authorities are working to piece together the exact circumstances leading to the blast and its connection to broader criminal activities in the region.

The investigation is expected to continue as the police uncover more details about the woman’s involvement in organized crime and her ties to the group responsible for past terrorist activities.

