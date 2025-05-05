15-Year-Old Girl Died After Her Father, Who Had Been Arrested Multiple Times in 20 Years, Shot Her in the Chest With a Shotgun and Claimed His Developmentally Disabled Stepson Did It

In a tragic case that shocked Ohio, 39-year-old Kenneth F. has pleaded guilty to multiple charges related to the death of his 15-year-old daughter, Kendra F. Kenneth shot his daughter in the chest with a shotgun on April 14, 2024, and then falsely claimed that his developmentally disabled stepson was responsible. The shooting, which occurred in the family’s apartment, left Kendra dead and the community in disbelief.

The Incident and Kenneth’s False Claim

The heartbreaking incident began when Kenneth called 911, stating that his nonverbal, autistic stepson had accidentally shot Kendra. He repeatedly claimed that the boy had no understanding of what he was doing. However, investigators quickly disproved Kenneth’s claim. Evidence revealed that Kendra had pleaded with her father to not point the shotgun at her moments before the fatal shot was fired. Police Major B. Johns confirmed that the shooting was not an accident, but rather intentional.

When authorities arrived at the scene, they found Kendra with a fatal shotgun wound to the chest. Despite efforts to save her, she was pronounced dead at the scene. Neighbors and witnesses later described the terror that followed the gunfire, with one bystander recalling the frantic screams that echoed after the shot rang out.

Kenneth’s Violent History and Legal Consequences

Kenneth’s attempt to shift blame to his stepson was just the beginning of his lies. Prosecutors soon revealed his long history of violent behavior and criminal activity. Kenneth had been arrested approximately 40 times over the past two decades and had a recent conviction for trafficking cocaine, just weeks before the shooting. These prior offenses played a key role in the severity of the charges he faced, which included involuntary manslaughter, reckless homicide, endangering children, and firearm-related offenses.

The charges were made even more serious due to his prior felony convictions, and Kenneth is now facing a long prison sentence. His sentencing is scheduled for May 14, where the judge will decide the length of his prison term. Prosecutor M. Heck emphasized that Kenneth, given his violent criminal record, should never be allowed near a firearm again.

Kendra’s Memory and the Family’s Loss

Kendra, described by her family as “our shining little star,” was a vibrant and beloved teenager. Her family remembered her for her infectious laughter, boundless energy, and the warmth she brought to everyone around her. Her obituary described her as the “heart and soul” of their family, a young woman full of joy, curiosity, and creativity. Her tragic death has left a deep void in her family and community.

The Legal Process and Impact on the Community

As the legal proceedings move forward, Kenneth is facing the full weight of justice for the senseless loss of his daughter’s life. Kendra’s family continues to mourn her loss, while the community grapples with the shock and grief that followed the fatal shooting. With Kenneth’s guilty plea, the legal process is near its conclusion, but for Kendra’s loved ones, the pain of losing a young life far too soon remains ever-present.

