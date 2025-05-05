The new Goose Creek substation is officially opened by the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. — The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office celebrated the opening of a new substation on Friday, aimed at enhancing law enforcement services in Goose Creek and the surrounding areas. The new facility is located at 653 Red Bank Road and will serve as a base of operations for deputies assigned to the region.

Improved Services and Accessibility for the Community

The new substation is designed to improve law enforcement accessibility and provide better support to residents. By placing resources closer to the community, the sheriff’s office hopes to strengthen its visibility and engagement with the people it serves.

“We are excited to expand our presence in Goose Creek and bring additional resources closer to the citizens we serve,” said Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis. “This substation will allow our deputies to better respond to the needs of the community while strengthening our visibility and engagement in the area.”

Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony Marks the Opening

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Friday afternoon to mark the opening of the new substation. The event was attended by county officials and members of the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, all of whom celebrated the milestone and the improved law enforcement capabilities the facility will provide.

Strengthening Community Partnerships

Officials with the sheriff’s office emphasized that the new substation is also an important step in strengthening the sheriff’s office’s ongoing efforts to build stronger partnerships with the community. By increasing local presence, they aim to improve collaboration and enhance safety for residents.

The new substation at 653 Red Bank Road represents a significant effort by the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office to improve public safety and provide better service to Goose Creek and surrounding areas. With increased resources and visibility, the sheriff’s office is poised to continue strengthening its relationships within the community.

