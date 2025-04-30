MUSC Experts Use “Therapist in Your Pocket” App to Help Combat Depression

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Experts at the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) have developed an innovative way to help patients recover from depression with the use of a smartphone app called “Moodivate.” This app is designed to boost daily motivation by setting small goals for users, helping them to engage in positive daily activities and rewarding them with achievements like digital badges.

The Birth of Moodivate

The concept for the app was first developed by Dr. Jennifer Dahne, a Professor of Psychiatry at MUSC, more than 15 years ago while she was at the University of Maryland College Park. The app was officially launched five years later, with $200,000 in funding from the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH), which received $2 million in support from the institution.

Addressing Gaps in Depression Treatment

Dr. Dahne explained that the app was created to fill a significant gap in depression treatment, where there is a shortage of providers and effective long-term solutions. One of the key features of Moodivate is its biweekly checkup that allows patients to assess their symptoms and track their progress over time. This information is then shared with the patient’s primary care provider via the electronic Health Record system, allowing for more comprehensive care.

Positive Impact on Depression

An initial study at MUSC involving 649 primary care patients showed promising results in reducing depression rates. Dr. Dahne explained that the app helps users regain their interest in daily activities, which is critical for individuals suffering from depression. “When someone is suffering from depression, they essentially drop out of life,” she said. The app encourages users to re-engage with their hobbies, loved ones, and important activities that they might have abandoned during their struggles with depression.

Expanding the Reach to Cancer Patients

Dr. Dahne is also working to expand the app’s use to cancer patients and survivors at the MUSC Hollings Cancer Center, recognizing a significant need for depression treatment among these individuals. Studies show that about 25% of cancer patients and survivors suffer from depression, yet there are not enough trained mental health professionals within oncology to meet this demand.

The team is conducting a new clinical trial with nearly 300 cancer patients at the Hollings Cancer Center, and the project has secured $3 million in additional funding from the National Cancer Institute (NCI) to support this initiative.

Availability and Pricing

The Moodivate app is available for download on both iOS and Android devices. Users can access the app for free for a one-week trial, after which there is a monthly subscription fee of around $15.

With the success of Moodivate in treating depression and the ongoing efforts to expand its reach to cancer patients, this app represents a promising tool in the fight against depression. It offers a cost-effective, easily accessible method for those struggling with mental health to take small but meaningful steps toward recovery, all from the convenience of their smartphones.

