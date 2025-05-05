As the cardinals are ready to choose a new pope, Bishop Fabre-Jeune will offer a special Mass

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Most Rev. Jacques Fabre-Jeune, CS, will lead a special Mass at the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist on Wednesday. The service, which will begin at 7 p.m., is being held to offer prayers for the College of Cardinals as they prepare to elect a new pope.

A Mass for the Cardinals’ Guidance

The Mass is a chance for the local community to come together and pray for the Cardinals who will gather in Rome to elect the next Holy Father. As the Conclave—the process of selecting a new pope—begins on the same day, Bishop Fabre-Jeune will ask for the Holy Spirit’s guidance to be bestowed upon the Cardinals during this important decision.

The Importance of the Conclave

The Conclave for electing a new Pope follows the death of Pope Francis on April 21. Although the Conclave could have started on May 5, the Cardinals decided to take extra time to hold informal sessions, including discussions with cardinals over the age of 80, who will not be part of the voting process once the Conclave begins.

The College of Cardinals that will vote on the new Pope includes members from across the globe, many of whom were appointed by Pope Francis during his 12-year papacy. These cardinals bring new perspectives, but many have had limited time to interact with one another, creating some uncertainty as they need two-thirds of the votes to elect a new Pope.

A Time of Prayer and Reflection

As the Church looks for a successor to Pope Francis, the special Mass at the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist provides a moment for the local community to pray for wisdom and unity as the College of Cardinals prepares to choose the next Pope.

