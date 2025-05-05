A potential emergency room on Clements Ferry Road “could save lives.”

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Clements Ferry Road residents have long been concerned about the lack of emergency services in their area, especially with the growing population. However, this could soon change at the intersection of Clements Ferry Road and Charleston Regional Parkway, where a Free-Standing Emergency Department is currently in the approval process.

Emergency Services Coming to Clements Ferry

The new Free-Standing Emergency Department is under review by the City’s Technical Review Committee. This new facility is designed to improve emergency care accessibility for the growing community in the Clements Ferry area.

“Because of the amount of people that are moving in here, sometimes they’re going to need that help,” said Chuck Pumeno, a community member who used to live near Clements Ferry but has since had to move due to the increasing cost of living. Pumeno now works near the site where this emergency department might be built.

A Growing Area in Need of Services

Pumeno shared his perspective on the area’s transformation: “I can remember when there wasn’t anything through here, maybe a couple of houses. Now look at it, there’s buildings everywhere—houses, apartments, condos, businesses.”

Though the development plans are not yet finalized, this new 10,000 square-foot facility is expected to include key amenities such as:

An ambulance drop-off area

An emergency room

Additional facilities like parking lots.

A Step Towards Better Services for the Community

Christopher Morgan, City of Charleston’s Planning Manager, explained, “There aren’t a lot of services out there on Clements Ferry Road, and yet we’re seeing a lot of residential development. So, this is bringing some of those services closer to the folks who live out there.”

With more people moving to the area, this emergency department is seen as a crucial service for the community.

Why It’s Beneficial for Everyone

According to Pumeno, this new emergency department would benefit not just residents but also workers in the area. “I think for emergencies, especially with all the buildings coming up around here, people get injured on the job. That’d be a quick place to go. It could save lives.”

What’s Next for the Emergency Department?

Though the Free-Standing Emergency Department is still going through the approval process, Morgan from the City’s Planning Department is hopeful. He said, “From our perspective, we think this is a great location. We support this project as long as there aren’t any zoning issues.”

SOURCE