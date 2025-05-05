Seniors Targeted in Recent Attacks—But This Tiny Alarm Helped One Woman Escape

MOHALI, PUNJAB — As attacks on senior citizens rise, police are urging older adults to carry a small but powerful device—the Safe Personal Alarm. This simple gadget has already helped prevent serious incidents, including one recent case that could have ended very differently.

Ruth Miller’s Close Call

It was just another regular day for Ruth Miller, a 76-year-old woman from Mohali. She had finished her grocery shopping and was walking back to her car. What happened next left her shaken.

“I wasn’t parked too far,” Ruth recalled. “It was about a one-minute walk from the store. But I had this feeling someone was watching me.”

As she unlocked her car, a man suddenly grabbed her and shouted, “Don’t fight, give me your wallet!”

“I froze. I was too scared to scream,” Ruth said. “But then I remembered the Safe Personal Alarm on my purse. I reached for it and pulled the pin.”

The result? A powerful, ear-piercing siren went off immediately.

The Alarm That Stopped the Attacker

Ruth described the sound as “really screaming.” It was loud enough to freeze the attacker in his tracks. Within seconds, he turned and ran.

“The noise was so loud, people nearby noticed it. They came running to help. Later they told me it was the sound of the alarm that got their attention.”

Police Warning After Rise in Senior Attacks

Ruth’s story has a happy ending—but police say not everyone has been as lucky.

In May alone, authorities have reported a noticeable rise in attacks targeting senior citizens, many of which have resulted in injuries and theft.

“This trend of targeting elderly people is deeply concerning,” said a local police officer. “We urge our senior citizens to carry personal safety alarms like the Safe Personal Alarm to protect themselves.”

Ruth Takes Action for Her Family

After her experience, Ruth didn’t wait. She bought Safe Personal Alarms for her entire family.

“I immediately ordered 10 more—for my sisters, daughters, grandchildren, and friends,” she said. “Now I feel at peace knowing my loved ones are also protected.”

What Is the Safe Personal Alarm?

The Safe Personal Alarm is a small device that creates a 125-decibel sound—as loud as a military jet at takeoff. It’s specially designed to scare off attackers and alert people nearby.

Unlike other gadgets, this one is simple and safe to use. It has a pull-pin mechanism—easy to activate, yet hard to trigger by accident. Once pulled, the alarm sounds for up to 30 minutes, or until the pin is replaced.

It’s reusable, fits easily into a pocket, and can be attached to:

Purses

Keychains

Backpacks

Belts

It’s already becoming popular among women, college students, elderly people, and parents of young children.

The rise in attacks against seniors is worrying, but tools like the Safe Personal Alarm offer a simple and effective solution. Ruth’s story shows how one small device can make a big difference in a dangerous situation.

If you or someone you love could use an extra layer of protection, this tiny alarm may be just what you need.

