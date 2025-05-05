North Charleston High revives theatre with its first full-length production in two decades

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — For the first time in 20 years, North Charleston High School hosted a full three-act play on Saturday. The performance marked a major milestone for the school’s theatre program, bringing it back to life after decades of dormancy.

A New Beginning for Theatre at North Charleston High

“We know this is something we can do,” said T’mani Woodward, the theatre teacher at North Charleston High School. “I’ve been in theatre my whole life, and I wanted to share that experience with these students.”

The play marked a significant achievement for the school, which has long been known for its athletic programs rather than its arts. Leo Brown, an actor in the play, shared his thoughts: “When people think of North Charleston High, they think of athletics. They don’t think of theatre or the arts.”

He also reflected on the school’s transformation: “They used to use this auditorium as a place to dump students and store things, but we’ve developed it into something that’s proud to look at.”

Building Theatre from the Ground Up

Producing a three-act play was no easy feat, especially for a school that had not hosted any theatre productions for many years. Faculty and students had to start from scratch, working with limited resources.

Woodward shared some of the challenges they faced: “Dressing rooms were doubling as storage space for desks and chairs, so I had to advocate for myself and my students. We’ve had faculty working here for 15 years, and they didn’t even know there was a stage back here.”

Students’ First Experience with Theatre

The students who performed in the play knew they were stepping onto a stage that hadn’t been used for such performances in generations.

Samantha Williams, an actor in the play, shared her experience: “My first time doing this was my first time acting ever. But getting on stage and seeing all the work you put in pay off… it’s really good. It’s a really good feeling.”

A Surprising Experience for the Student Body

Though it was a new experience for many students, they were impressed by the performance. Woodward mentioned, “We had to teach all the students proper theatre etiquette, but they loved the performances. They were shocked by a lot of what happened on stage.”

Williams added, “They all complimented us. They said this play was actually cool, and they didn’t expect it to be like that. They thought plays would be boring.”

Looking Toward the Future

As of now, North Charleston High School does not have any upcoming plays planned, but Woodward hinted that there could be some exciting surprises in the future. “Next year, we might take the performances up a notch,” she said, keeping the hope of continuing the revival of the school’s theatre program alive.

The three-act play at North Charleston High School not only brought theatre back to the school after 20 years, but it also sparked excitement and pride in both students and faculty. With the success of this production, the school’s theatre program may soon become a permanent part of its cultural landscape, inspiring future performances.

