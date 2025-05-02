Man Arrested for DUI After Crashing Into Light Post in Mount Pleasant

An early morning crash on Mathis Ferry Road in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, has led to a DUI arrest after a driver hit a light post and tried to escape the scene. The incident caused major disruption, and police are warning residents to avoid the area as road repairs continue.

Crash and Attempted Escape

Around early Thursday morning, officers from the Mount Pleasant Police Department responded to a reported crash at the intersection of Mathis Ferry Road and Hospital Drive. According to the caller, the driver had slammed into a light post and then fled the scene.

As one of the officers was heading to the area, they noticed a suspicious vehicle nearby. The car had no headlights on and showed significant front-end damage—clear signs that it could be involved in the crash.

Driver Identified and Arrested

The officer pulled over the vehicle and identified the driver as Ryan Whitaker. After speaking with him and conducting a series of standard field sobriety tests, the officer determined that Whitaker was likely under the influence.

He was arrested on DUI charges and taken to Al Cannon Detention Center for further processing.

Road Remains Closed

Due to the damage caused by the crash, the area around Mathis Ferry Road is expected to stay closed until at least noon on Thursday. However, officials say that this timeline could change depending on how quickly crews are able to complete the repair work.

Drivers are advised to take alternate routes and stay updated through the Mount Pleasant Police Department’s official channels for the latest traffic information.

This incident serves as another reminder of the dangers of drinking and driving. Thankfully, no injuries were reported, but the crash still caused significant property damage and public inconvenience. Local authorities acted quickly to catch the driver and ensure that proper charges were filed. As the community waits for the road to reopen, police continue to remind everyone to drive responsibly and report suspicious behavior on the roads.

