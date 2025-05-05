First-ever Lowcountry youth conference offers education and inspiration

HOLLYWOOD, S.C. — Empowering Youth Opportunities Unlimited (Empowering Y.O.U.) held its first-ever youth conference on Saturday at C.C. Blaney Elementary in Hollywood. The conference aimed to inspire and educate Lowcountry youth and featured a wide range of engaging activities to help teens connect, learn, and grow. The event brought together young people from Hollywood, Ravenel, Edisto Island, Adams Run, Parkers Ferry, and surrounding areas, with 85-100 attendees.

The Conference’s Goals and Topics

The goal of the conference was to provide the youth with a space to engage and learn about various important life topics. Michelle Heyward-Dunmeyer and Lisa Hart, the organizers, are both experienced in outreach programs but decided to team up for this event to make a bigger impact.

Each session had its own interactive activity to help the teens learn hands-on. Some of the key topics included:

Social Media: Teens were taught the good, the bad, and the ugly aspects of social media, helping them understand how to navigate online spaces safely and responsibly.

Law Enforcement Interaction: The conference helped the youth understand how to interact with law enforcement in a positive way.

Conflict Resolution: Teens learned about how to resolve conflicts effectively.

Relationships: The importance of healthy relationships and treating others with respect was also discussed.

“What I witnessed at the conference today was that the teens were really engaged when it came to social media,” Heyward-Dunmeyer said. “They were interested in learning how to treat their spouses or partners in relationships and how to spot warning signs on social media.”

Additional Learning: Mental Health and Financial Planning

The conference also offered valuable lessons in mental health and financial planning, areas often not given enough attention in youth education. The event featured speeches from local Lowcountry leaders, such as Raphael James from Live 5, an officer from the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, and a local basketball coach. These leaders shared insights and experiences that added to the event’s impact.

Community Engagement and Family Involvement

The event wasn’t just for teens; it also welcomed parents and caregivers, encouraging family engagement. This was an important part of the conference, as Hart explained, “We wanted to have the parents and caregivers involved, so we could have that family connection and support. We did what we set out to do.”

About the Organizers

Michelle Heyward-Dunmeyer is the executive director of the SheleyRich Outreach program, which works with youth and seniors in the Lowcountry’s rural areas. Her nonprofit focuses on providing support to under-served communities.

Lisa Hart, the executive director of the Carolina Teen Center, also brought her expertise to the event. The Carolina Teen Center is a year-round, evidence-based after-school program that celebrates its 13th anniversary this year. It provides a safe space for teens to grow and learn, and Hart hopes to expand on the success of the youth conference in future years.

Summer Camp for Teens

In addition to the conference, Hart’s Carolina Teen Center is hosting a Summer Camp at C.C. Blaney Elementary from July 7-25, for teens aged 13-17. The camp will feature fitness classes, cooking lessons, and an entrepreneurship boot camp, providing teens with more opportunities to learn and grow.

SOURCE