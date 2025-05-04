Lowcountry bikers come together to collect funds for a 6-year-old awaiting a heart transplant

LOWCOUNTRY, S.C. — Bikers from across the Lowcountry gathered on Saturday for the Have A Heart 2025 Charity Ride to raise funds for a 6-year-old girl in need of a heart transplant. The ride aimed to bring attention to the cause and raise money for Charlotte, a young girl who has been at the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) for nearly two years awaiting her life-saving transplant.

A Heartfelt Charity Ride

The charity ride was organized by the Souls of Blue Chuck Town Chapter to support Charlotte and her family during this difficult time. The ride began at American Biker in Ladson, where the community came together for a day of live music, food, and more, all in support of the cause.

The Journey Across the Arthur Ravenel Bridge

The riders set off from Ladson and made their way across the Arthur Ravenel Bridge, one of the Lowcountry’s most iconic landmarks. The event not only raised funds but also increased awareness for the critical need for organ donations and the challenges families face during long-term hospital stays like Charlotte’s.

Charlotte’s Story

Charlotte has been living at MUSC for nearly two years as she awaits a heart transplant. Her condition has left her in need of constant medical attention, and the charity ride aims to provide her family with financial support for medical expenses, as well as show them they are not alone in this challenging journey.

The Have A Heart 2025 Charity Ride was a powerful display of community support and compassion, bringing together riders to support a young girl in need of a heart transplant. The event highlighted the importance of organ donation and rallied the Lowcountry around a cause that could save Charlotte’s life.

