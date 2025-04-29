Shocking Footage Emerges: Charleston Car Chase Ends in Gunfire & Chaos!

Authorities have shared more information about a dramatic early-morning chase and shooting that happened in Charleston County on Saturday. The incident involved a stolen car, a high-speed police pursuit, and gunfire that injured concerned citizens trying to help after a crash.

High-Speed Chase Begins

According to a report from the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, the trouble started around 3 a.m. on April 26. A deputy spotted a stolen 2015 Lexus sedan near Savannah Highway and Bonanza Road in Charleston. When the deputy tried to pull the car over, the driver refused to stop, and a dangerous chase began.

The pursuit continued northbound on Savannah Highway, with speeds reaching over 110 miles per hour. Eventually, deputies lost sight of the speeding vehicle.

Crash and Gunfire Follow

Shortly after deputies lost the vehicle, Charleston Police received reports of a collision near 20 North Romney Street. When citizens approached the crashed Lexus to offer help, the driver reportedly got out and started shooting at them.

Investigators later discovered that a juvenile was driving the stolen car during the chase. This juvenile admitted to stealing the vehicle. Another juvenile, who was also in the car, faces serious charges, including two counts of attempted murder, first-degree assault and battery, and possession of a firearm during a violent crime.

Investigation Ongoing

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office and Charleston Police Department are continuing their investigations into the incident. Officials have not released the names of the juveniles involved due to their ages. More updates are expected as the case moves forward.

Authorities have also emphasized the dangers posed by high-speed chases and how quickly such events can turn violent, especially when firearms are involved.

This shocking series of events in Charleston County serves as a grim reminder of how quickly a stolen car case can escalate into something much more dangerous. Thanks to the quick response of law enforcement, the suspects are now in custody, and further investigations are underway. Community members are encouraged to stay alert and report any suspicious activities to help keep Charleston neighborhoods safe. The incident also highlights the critical importance of mentoring and guiding young people to prevent such tragedies from occurring in the future.

SOURCE