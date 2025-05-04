Saturday afternoon, crews contained a fire at Charleston BBQ restaurant

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Firefighters from the Charleston Fire Department responded quickly to a fire at Bessinger’s Barbecue on Savannah Highway on Saturday afternoon. The fire, which started around 2:30 p.m., was quickly contained, preventing significant damage to the popular barbecue restaurant.

Firefighters Arrive and Contain the Blaze

When the Charleston Fire Department arrived at the scene, they found smoke inside the building and discovered the fire in the kitchen ceiling. Firefighters worked swiftly to contain the fire, which had extended to the exterior roof.

“Firefighters worked to quickly contain the fire above the ceiling and extinguished the fire that had extended to the exterior roof,” said fire officials.

Cause of the Fire

Fire officials determined that the fire began near the exhaust system of the kitchen equipment. This area of the restaurant was identified as the starting point for the blaze.

Minimal Damage and Quick Recovery

Fortunately, the damage to Bessinger’s Barbecue was minimal. Thanks to the quick response of the firefighters, the restaurant was able to return to partial operation shortly after the fire was extinguished.

Thanks to the quick and efficient efforts of the Charleston Fire Department, the fire at Bessinger’s Barbecue was controlled with minimal damage. The restaurant is already back in partial operation, ensuring minimal disruption to its loyal customers.

SOURCE