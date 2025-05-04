Firefighters attend to kitchen fire at the iconic West Ashley BBQ restaurant

CHARLESTON, S.C. — UPDATE: Bessinger’s BBQ is “OK” after firefighters quickly responded to what seems to have been an electrical fire, according to Michael Bessinger. “Very minimal damage was done because the fire department was so quick to respond,” Bessinger said on Saturday afternoon. The fire is believed to have been electrical in nature.

Firefighters Respond to Kitchen Fire at Bessinger’s BBQ

Firefighters were called to Bessinger’s BBQ in West Ashley on Saturday after reports of a kitchen fire. The St. Andrews Firefighters Association Local 3697 confirmed that the fire had spread into the roof of the historic barbecue restaurant on Savannah Highway.

Quick Response by Fire Department Minimizes Damage

Thanks to the swift action of the fire department, the damage from the fire was minimal, and the situation was under control fairly quickly. The restaurant’s owner, Michael Bessinger, stated that there were no significant injuries or major property loss due to the prompt response by the firefighters.

Investigation and Updates

At this point, the exact cause of the fire remains unclear, but it appears to have been caused by an electrical issue. News 4 reached out to the St. Andrews and Charleston Fire Departments for more information and will continue to update the story as details emerge.

Despite the scare, Bessinger’s BBQ in West Ashley is recovering from the electrical fire, with minimal damage reported. Thanks to the quick response by the local fire departments, the historic barbecue joint remains in good shape.

SOURCE