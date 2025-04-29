Enough is Enough! Charleston Leaders Vow CRACKDOWN on Shootings

Charleston city leaders are taking a firm stand against a recent wave of gun violence that shook the community over the weekend. After four different shootings left three people injured and one person dead, Mayor William Cogswell and Police Chief Chito Walker spoke out to reassure residents and announce stronger actions to prevent future violence.

Mayor Cogswell Vows Tough Action

Mayor William Cogswell made it clear that violence will not be tolerated in Charleston. He praised the Charleston Police Department and Chief Walker for their quick responses to the shootings. The mayor also mentioned that new proposals will soon be brought to the City Council, aimed at giving police even more tools to fight crime. While he didn’t share full details yet, more information is expected in the coming weeks.

Mayor Cogswell emphasized the strong support the community has for the police and promised to fully back the officers working to keep Charleston safe.

Details of the Weekend Shootings

The city saw four major incidents between Saturday and Sunday:

Early Saturday morning, a stolen vehicle chase ended in a crash near Romney Street. An innocent bystander, who was trying to help at the scene, was shot. A 13-year-old has been charged with attempted murder, and luckily, the victim has been treated and released from the hospital.

Later that night, a teen sitting on his porch at Spanish Oaks Apartments in West Ashley was attacked during an attempted robbery. He was pistol-whipped and shot but is expected to recover.

On early Sunday morning, officers heard gunshots in the America Street and Johnson Street area and found another teenage victim who was shot. While the victim’s injuries were not life-threatening, the gathering crowd turned chaotic, leading to minor injuries among several officers.

Finally, on Sunday night, gunshots rang out again near Johnson Street. Officers found a victim who had died from gunshot wounds. Investigators believe this shooting started as a fight that escalated.

Police Chief Walker: “This is Not Ordinary”

Chief Chito Walker issued a heartfelt statement condemning the violence. He explained that, except for the Romney Street shooting, all other incidents were personal disputes that escalated to gunfire. He also pointed out the worrying trend of juveniles illegally carrying guns in these incidents.

Chief Walker shared that the Charleston Police Department is now increasing patrols, teaming up with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, and working closely with community leaders. He also stressed the importance of early intervention by connecting with young people through mentorship programs before they turn to violence.

The Chief called on parents and adults to be more involved in young people’s lives, urging them to stay aware of their children’s activities and peer groups.

The recent violence in Charleston highlights a growing concern that extends beyond just police work. It touches homes, communities, and the way young people are guided through life. City leaders, police officers, and community members must work hand-in-hand to build a safer environment. As Mayor Cogswell and Chief Walker emphasized, early involvement, mentorship, and stronger community ties are key to stopping violence before it starts. The city is determined not just to respond but to prevent tragedies and ensure Charleston remains a place of safety and pride.

SOURCE