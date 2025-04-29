Coroner Identifies Victim in Fatal Auto-Pedestrian Crash

A tragic accident near the entrance of Charles Towne Landing in Charleston claimed the life of a 38-year-old woman on Friday. Authorities have now identified the victim and shared initial details about the incident.

What Happened?

According to the Charleston County Coroner’s Office, Marissa Meloy, also known as Blair, died at the scene after being hit by a box truck. The crash happened around 1:54 p.m. on Old Towne Road, near the entrance to the historic state park.

Investigators say the Isuzu box truck was making a turn into the park when it struck Meloy.

Driver Cooperating with Police

The driver of the box truck immediately stopped after the collision and is cooperating fully with investigators, according to the Charleston Police Department. Officers quickly closed the main entrance to Charles Towne Landing for about two hours to investigate the scene and clear the area.

Police have not announced any charges yet and are continuing their investigation to determine exactly what led to the tragic collision.

Police Asking for Witnesses

The Charleston Police Department Traffic Unit is asking anyone who witnessed the accident or who has information about the crash to contact them at (843) 965-4084. Every detail could help in understanding how the collision occurred.

The death of Marissa Meloy is a heartbreaking reminder of how important pedestrian safety is, especially in busy areas like park entrances. As investigations continue, the Charleston community mourns her loss. Police are working carefully to understand the full picture and ensure that every aspect of the crash is reviewed. In the meantime, they encourage anyone with information to come forward to assist in the investigation.

SOURCE