A man who educated over 25,000 firefighting students received the Order of the Palmetto

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. — Don Wilkins, a dedicated fire service educator, was honored with South Carolina’s highest civilian award, the Order of the Palmetto, on Saturday. The award was presented at the Berkeley County Emergency Training Center in recognition of Wilkins’ lifelong dedication to firefighter training.

A Lifetime of Service to Firefighters

At 90 years old, Wilkins received the prestigious award after retiring in December 2024. With over 28,000 hours of instruction time, Wilkins was the most senior instructor at the South Carolina Fire Academy.

He continued to teach up until his 90th birthday, having trained more than 25,000 students, many of whom have gone on to become fire chiefs themselves. His teachings continue to impact new generations of first responders, ensuring that his wisdom and experience live on in the fire service.

Wilkins’ Impact on Firefighter Training

During the ceremony, Wilkins expressed his gratitude and affection for those he had worked with over the years. “There’s a world of stories in this room. There’s a world of love in this room. I can only say thank you and I love every one of you,” Wilkins said, deeply moved by the honor.

Colt Roy, Assistant Fire Chief of Central Berkeley Fire and EMS, spoke of Wilkins’ extraordinary contribution, saying, “Everybody is saying this is a lifetime achievement, but the reality is this is ‘lifetimes’ plural. This one person has done more for the South Carolina fire service, for the national fire service than any one person that we’ll see in our lifetime.”

Creating Lifelong Impact

Wilkins not only taught but also developed courses and curriculum that have been used across South Carolina and beyond. His work has left an immeasurable contribution to the training and development of firefighters.

The Order of the Palmetto Award

The Order of the Palmetto is South Carolina’s highest civilian honor, awarded by the Governor’s office for exceptional service and lifetime achievement. Wilkins’ nomination was supported by both the Moncks Corner City Fire and Berkeley County Fire Chiefs Association, who recognized his outstanding contributions to the state’s fire service.

Senator Larry Grooms had the honor of presenting the award to Wilkins, celebrating his remarkable impact on the fire service community.

Don Wilkins’ dedication to training first responders has made him a legend in South Carolina’s fire service community. His Order of the Palmetto award is a well-deserved recognition of his lifetime of service, and his legacy will continue to inspire firefighters for years to come.

