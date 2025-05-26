You got to die first’: 81-year-old man shoots at dead ex-wife’s relatives in apparent quest for a share of fortune, cops say

John Morgan Webb, 81, was arrested after allegedly firing a gun at his deceased ex-wife’s family during a dispute over her estate in Micanopy, Florida.

What Happened During the Incident

Webb’s ex-wife recently passed away, and her daughters and son-in-law arrived at her home to clean it before selling. They were surprised to see Webb’s vehicle in the driveway, even though he was not supposed to be there.

As the family called out to Webb inside the house, he suddenly pulled out a revolver and fired a shot into the ceiling. The family quickly ran outside to their car.

Shooting at the Family’s Car

Webb allegedly shouted, “No don’t move you got to die first,” then chased after the family’s car and fired multiple shots, hitting the vehicle’s engine and disabling it. Fortunately, no one inside the car was hurt.

Arrest and Statements

Police tracked Webb down and arrested him. During questioning, Webb said the family “harassed” him and claimed he fired one shot in the air and some at the car’s radiator.

Police Response

Authorities described Webb’s actions as reckless and dangerous. The shots fired at the car could have seriously injured or killed the victims. Alachua County Sheriff Captain Chris Sims said it was lucky no one was hurt.

Current Status

Webb faces charges of attempted murder and aggravated assault. The case shows how estate disputes can quickly escalate into dangerous situations.

SOURCE