Crime

You got to die first’: 81-year-old man shoots at dead ex-wife’s relatives in apparent quest for a share of fortune, cops say

by Michael
Published On:
You got to die first': 81-year-old man shoots at dead ex-wife's relatives in apparent quest for a share of fortune, cops say

John Morgan Webb, 81, was arrested after allegedly firing a gun at his deceased ex-wife’s family during a dispute over her estate in Micanopy, Florida.

What Happened During the Incident

Webb’s ex-wife recently passed away, and her daughters and son-in-law arrived at her home to clean it before selling. They were surprised to see Webb’s vehicle in the driveway, even though he was not supposed to be there.

As the family called out to Webb inside the house, he suddenly pulled out a revolver and fired a shot into the ceiling. The family quickly ran outside to their car.

Shooting at the Family’s Car

Webb allegedly shouted, “No don’t move you got to die first,” then chased after the family’s car and fired multiple shots, hitting the vehicle’s engine and disabling it. Fortunately, no one inside the car was hurt.

Arrest and Statements

Police tracked Webb down and arrested him. During questioning, Webb said the family “harassed” him and claimed he fired one shot in the air and some at the car’s radiator.

Police Response

Authorities described Webb’s actions as reckless and dangerous. The shots fired at the car could have seriously injured or killed the victims. Alachua County Sheriff Captain Chris Sims said it was lucky no one was hurt.

Current Status

Webb faces charges of attempted murder and aggravated assault. The case shows how estate disputes can quickly escalate into dangerous situations.

SOURCE

Michael

Related Articles

A horrible situation': Child custody exchange turns fatal as mom guns down her children's father in broad daylight, cops say

A horrible situation’: Child custody exchange turns fatal as mom guns down her children’s father in broad daylight, cops say

Abusing this man beyond belief': Hidden camera records home health care Employees'smacking' around 29-year-old with autism and shoving drugs down his throat, cops say

Abusing this man beyond belief’: Hidden camera records home health care Employees’smacking’ around 29-year-old with autism and shoving drugs down his throat, cops say

Oh, I am a p—y? Checkers employee jumps through drive-thru window and shoots customer dead following quarrel over mayonnaise request, police say

Oh, I am a p—y? Checkers employee jumps through drive-thru window and shoots customer dead following quarrel over mayonnaise request, police say

No reasonable rationale': Trump wrongly added plaintiffs in Iowa pollster lawsuit to keep case local and 'destroy' court's jurisdiction, judge says

No reasonable rationale’: Trump wrongly added plaintiffs in Iowa pollster lawsuit to keep case local and ‘destroy’ court’s jurisdiction, judge says

Husband murdered wife and fled to Costa Rica with a teenage babysitter, who assisted detectives in catching him after their love affair ended: Police

Husband murdered wife and fled to Costa Rica with a teenage babysitter, who assisted detectives in catching him after their love affair ended: Police

A 17-year-old Florida teen is charged with murder after allegedly shooting a Lyft driver during Memorial Day weekend

A 17-year-old Florida teen is charged with murder after allegedly shooting a Lyft driver during Memorial Day weekend

Leave a Comment