Woman who killed pregnant victim she met on Facebook, ripped fetus from womb, and ‘claimed’ kid as her own faces death sentence trial after double jeopardy appeal denied

In a case that has shocked the nation, a 45-year-old Arkansas woman, Amber Waterman, is now facing the death penalty for the brutal 2022 killing of a pregnant woman and her unborn child. Waterman had already been sentenced to life in federal prison, but the state of Arkansas plans to pursue additional murder charges after the state’s highest court rejected her appeal.

The Crime: A Deadly Plot to Steal a Baby

Amber Waterman lured 33-year-old Ashley Bush, who was 31 weeks pregnant, into a fake job interview under the name “Lucy.” Waterman contacted Bush through Facebook, pretending to offer her a work-from-home position. On October 31, 2022, Waterman picked Bush up from a convenience store in Maysville, Arkansas, under the false promise of meeting a supervisor.

Instead, Waterman kidnapped Bush and drove her to her home in Pineville. There, she shot Bush and tried to remove the unborn baby, named Valkyrie Grace Willis, using a knife. Prosecutors say Waterman then tried to burn Bush’s body. She later falsely claimed to emergency responders that the baby was hers and had stopped breathing on the way to the hospital.

An autopsy confirmed that Bush died from stab wounds and blunt force trauma. The baby had also died as a result of the kidnapping.

Federal Convictions and Sentencing

In 2023, Waterman pleaded guilty in federal court to kidnapping resulting in death and causing the death of a child in the womb. She was sentenced to two life sentences with no chance of parole. The federal prison system does not allow for parole, meaning she will remain in custody for life.

Arkansas Supreme Court Allows State Murder Trial

Despite her federal sentence, Arkansas state prosecutors still want to try Waterman for capital murder, which could result in the death penalty. Waterman’s lawyers argued that this would amount to double jeopardy — being punished twice for the same crime.

However, the Arkansas Supreme Court rejected that claim last week. In an official opinion, the justices explained that the federal and state charges are legally different because they require different types of proof. While the federal convictions focused on kidnapping, the state charges are based on premeditated and intentional murder.

The court ruled that these differences mean the state can still hold a trial for the murders, despite the earlier federal conviction.

What’s Next in the Case?

Benton County Prosecutor Joshua Robinson has made it clear that the state will push for the death penalty during the upcoming murder trial. Waterman’s defense team has already filed two new motions: one requesting a mental health evaluation to assess her ability to stand trial, and another asking the judge to block any use of her federal case statements in state court.

Waterman’s pretrial hearing is scheduled for July 7, 2025, and the case is expected to gain nationwide attention again as it moves forward.

A Horrifying Case of Betrayal and Violence

This case is a tragic reminder of how far some people may go in carrying out horrific plans. Amber Waterman pretended to help a vulnerable pregnant woman, only to kill her in cold blood and attempt to steal her unborn child. While she already faces life in prison, the state of Arkansas believes justice has not yet been fully served and will seek the harshest penalty available — death.

SOURCE