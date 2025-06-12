Woman stabs ex-boyfriend with ‘Rambo knife’ and is arrested the next day, blood on her dress and sandals. Cops

A disturbing incident in Bluefield, West Virginia, has led to felony charges against 51-year-old Badia Miller after she allegedly stabbed her ex-boyfriend with a “Rambo knife” during an argument. Miller, from Mercer County, has been charged with malicious assault and domestic battery but has pleaded not guilty to both charges.

The Incident

On June 3, 2025, a Bluefield Police Department officer responded to a home on College Avenue after receiving a report of a stabbing. Upon arriving, the officer found the victim, John Vineyard, in his living room with a large knife wound beneath his chest. Vineyard told the officer that his ex-girlfriend, Badia Miller, had stabbed him after a heated argument. Miller allegedly then drove away in her Chevy Cruze.

Vineyard was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, while the officer, unable to locate Miller, returned to continue questioning the victim. Vineyard explained that the altercation started when Miller took his house key and refused to return it. The argument escalated when Miller became infuriated after seeing text messages between Vineyard and other women. Vineyard said Miller’s anger grew to such a point that she yelled loudly enough for him to worry his landlord would evict him.

The Stabbing

According to Vineyard, he repeatedly asked Miller to leave, but instead, she pulled out a “Rambo knife” and stabbed him near his sternum. The injury was described as a two-centimeter deep, four-centimeter long laceration. The criminal complaint also mentions another smaller cut under the first, which appeared to have been caused when the knife was pulled out and sliced downward.

A “Rambo knife,” known for its long, serrated blade, is typically used as a hunting knife and is famously associated with the action-packed “Rambo” movie franchise, starring Sylvester Stallone.

Discovery of the Suspect

The following day, police located Miller driving on College Avenue and stopped her vehicle. Upon searching her car, officers found flip-flops with fresh blood on them and a knife matching the description Vineyard had provided. Miller also had blood on her dress. A woman was found with her in the car and was arrested for possessing drug paraphernalia.

Miller gave conflicting statements regarding the stabbing. Initially, she claimed she had left before any stabbing took place. However, she later said that Vineyard had gotten “in her face,” prompting her to use the knife in self-defense. She stated that she didn’t remember pulling the knife out of its protective cover, but investigators noted that the sheath for the knife had a cut in it, suggesting the knife might have been used while still in its cover.

Legal Consequences

Miller faces serious charges, including felony malicious assault and misdemeanor domestic battery. The incident has raised concerns about domestic violence and the severe consequences of escalating arguments. Miller’s trial will proceed with further investigation into the events leading up to the violent altercation.

SOURCE