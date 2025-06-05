Woman alleged ‘anger issues’ for her random gunfire that murdered her next-door neighbor. Police

An Oklahoma woman has been arrested after allegedly confessing to firing a gunshot that killed her neighbor, 45-year-old Billy Sorrels. Elisha Kirby, 30, was taken into custody by Oklahoma City Police on Sunday following an investigation into the shooting, which took place on Friday night.

The Fatal Shooting

Police were called to Sorrels’ residence on Friday evening and discovered him deceased from a gunshot wound. His body was found on the front porch of his home. Upon further investigation inside, authorities found a rifle in the bedroom, where they believe Sorrels had been sitting with a 12-year-old child who was playing video games at the time of the shooting.

Initially, authorities suspected the death was a suicide. However, the discovery of a bullet hole in the wall of the home that came from the outside led them to reconsider their initial theory.

The Confession

Investigators traced the shooting to Kirby, Sorrels’ next-door neighbor, who reportedly admitted to firing the gun while arguing with another woman. According to court documents, Kirby confessed that she believed she was firing the gun into the air and was unaware that it would hit anyone. She also reportedly told police, “I have anger issues,” acknowledging that her emotions had gotten the best of her in the moment.

Despite claiming she didn’t intend to target anyone’s home, Kirby’s shot went through the wall of Sorrels’ house and struck him, ultimately causing his death.

Previous Firearm Incident and Arrest

Kirby, who had a previous incident involving a firearm in which she accidentally injured herself, was arrested on a complaint of second-degree murder. She has not yet been formally charged by the Oklahoma County District Attorney’s Office, which has filed an initial criminal complaint. Kirby remains in the Oklahoma County Detention Center, where she is being held without bond.

Master Sergeant Gary Knight of the Oklahoma City Police Department emphasized the tragic consequence of the incident, stating, “The bullet has to go somewhere. It went right through a wall, struck the man, ultimately killing him.”

Next Steps in the Case

Kirby is expected to face charges, and the Oklahoma County District Attorney’s Office will determine whether to formally file charges based on the ongoing investigation. The tragic shooting highlights the potential dangers of careless firearm handling, particularly in heated moments of anger.

