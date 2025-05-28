Why Was His Sentence So Brief? He beat her to death with a golf umbrella after locking her husband away

When an elderly woman was killed in her own home, it left an entire village heartbroken. What’s more shocking is that her killer—who had escaped from a mental health hospital—was sentenced to only six years in prison. The victim’s family says this short sentence feels like justice has been denied.

What Happened in Somerset?

On 27 March 2023, 38-year-old David Parish escaped from a mental health unit in Somerset, England. At the time, Parish was suffering from schizophrenia and was said to be “actively psychotic.” Reports also say he had smoked cannabis that day, which could have worsened his mental state.

Soon after escaping, Parish went to a local barber to shave off his beard and change his appearance. According to police, he then tried to pull a man out of a car, but failed. After that, he walked into a nearby home in the village of Broomfield.

There, he attacked 86-year-old Beryl Purdy, hitting her with an umbrella. Her husband was locked in the kitchen during the attack and couldn’t help. Sadly, Beryl died from her injuries before emergency services could save her.

Arrest and Court Case

Later that evening, around 8:40 p.m., police found Parish walking along a road. When they stopped him, he lied and told them he was coming back from work at a local farm. He also gave a fake name.

Parish was first taken back to a secure mental health hospital in Devon. After that, he was handed over to the police and charged with the killing of Beryl Purdy. He pleaded guilty in January 2024.

Even though he had a serious mental illness during the attack, doctors later said he was no longer suffering from schizophrenia at the time of his court case.

The Family’s Heartbreak

Beryl Purdy’s family is devastated—not just by her death, but by the short prison sentence given to Parish. After he pleaded guilty, he was sentenced to only six years in prison.

The family said, “We are serving a life sentence of pain and sadness. The man who killed Bez (as she was lovingly known) will be free in a few years, but our pain will never go away.” They also asked for better ways to protect communities from people with severe mental health issues.

Who Was Beryl Purdy?

Beryl Purdy was a well-loved member of the Broomfield community. She had served as a church warden for over 20 years and was known for being kind, caring, and helpful. Her sudden and violent death shocked everyone who knew her.

Detective Debbie Hatch, who worked on the case, said, “This was a very difficult case. Mental illness doesn’t excuse what happened, but it does help explain it.” She added that Beryl’s death left a deep impact and offered her condolences to the family.

This tragic case has raised many important questions about how mental health and public safety are handled. While David Parish was clearly unwell at the time of the attack, many believe that six years in prison is not enough for the loss of a beloved grandmother. The community and her family continue to mourn, hoping that changes will be made to prevent such tragedies in the future.

SOURCE