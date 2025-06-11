While Mom was at home, a 2-year-old girl and her father were found dead in a suspected murder-suicide: a “devastating scene”

Authorities in Minneapolis are investigating a suspected murder-suicide after a man in his 50s and his 2-year-old daughter were found dead at a home early Monday, June 9. The tragic discovery has left the community in shock and heartbreak, as police believe the father may have fatally shot his daughter before taking his own life.

Details of the Incident

At approximately 12:20 a.m. local time, the Minneapolis Police Department (MPD) responded to a call at a residence in the 2900 block of Colfax Avenue North. Upon arrival, officers discovered the bodies of a man and his toddler daughter, both of whom had died from gunshot wounds.

Police Chief Brian O’Hara confirmed that the man is believed to have shot his daughter before turning the gun on himself. While the child’s mother was present inside the home at the time, authorities have stated that she was not physically injured in the incident.

“This is an unimaginable, heartbreaking tragedy,” said Chief O’Hara in the public information release. He further expressed his condolences, saying, “Our hearts are with the child’s mother as she faces an overwhelming loss, and with the officers and investigators who responded to such a devastating scene.”

Ongoing Investigation

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner is expected to release the names of the deceased individuals along with the official cause and manner of death once the autopsies are completed.

The MPD has classified the incident as a murder-suicide and is urging anyone with information related to the case to come forward. At the time of publication, officials had not released additional details, and authorities are continuing their investigation into the tragic deaths.

Community Impact

This incident has sent shockwaves through the local community, with many struggling to comprehend the loss of a young child in such violent circumstances. Support systems for the child’s mother and others affected by this tragedy are crucial in the wake of such an event.

In light of the tragic loss, Chief O’Hara urged anyone experiencing emotional distress or contemplating suicide to reach out for help, emphasizing the importance of community support and intervention.

Suicide Prevention Resources

If you or someone you know is experiencing emotional distress or considering suicide, help is available:

988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline : Call 988 for free, confidential support available 24/7.

: Call for free, confidential support available 24/7. Crisis Text Line: Text “STRENGTH” to 741741 for text-based support.

