While cheering during the Knicks’ playoff game against the Pacers, fans were stabbed at the Indiana Brewery

A heated NBA playoff night in Indiana turned violent when a man allegedly stabbed two New York Knicks fans during a fight at a local brewery. The incident happened on May 23 in Carmel, Indiana, shortly after the Indiana Pacers won a close game against the New York Knicks.

What Happened at the Brewery?

Police say the stabbing took place just before 11 p.m. at a brewery in Carmel, a city near Indianapolis. According to a statement by the Carmel Police Department, officers arrived at the scene after getting a report of a disturbance. When they got there, they found two men who had been stabbed.

One man had a stab wound in his back and was taken to a nearby hospital. The other man had a stab wound in his leg and later went to get treatment himself.

Who Is the Suspect?

The suspect has been identified as 24-year-old Jarrett Funke. He was arrested at the scene by Carmel police. According to court records, Funke now faces serious charges. He has been charged with three felonies: battery with a deadly weapon, battery causing serious injury, and criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon. He also faces a misdemeanor battery charge.

What Led to the Fight?

Witnesses and police say the argument started over the NBA playoff game between the New York Knicks and the Indiana Pacers. The two victims were wearing Knicks gear and watching the game at the bar when Funke reportedly started a fight.

According to reports from Fox 59, Funke first approached the men and smacked a Knicks hat off one of their heads. He was then kicked out of the bar but continued yelling at the victims, saying, “Take this outside.”

A few minutes later, the Knicks fans went out to the patio area. That’s when Funke allegedly came back, forced his way through the patio fence, and attacked them.

Did the Victims Try to Defend Themselves?

One of the victims told police he showed a pocket knife to scare Funke off but put it away because he didn’t want to use it. Funke told police the fans were the ones who started the fight by pushing him down and punching him in the face.

He claimed he used his own pocket knife to defend himself and admitted to swinging it during the fight.

The Game That Sparked It All

The fight happened not long after the Indiana Pacers beat the New York Knicks 114-109 in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals. With that win, the Pacers took a 2-1 lead in the series. The intense playoff rivalry may have added to the emotions at the bar.

This incident is a reminder of how quickly a sports argument can go too far. While fans are passionate, violence should never be part of the game. Now, one man faces serious legal trouble, and two others are recovering from their injuries. As the playoff series continues, fans across the country are hoping for excitement on the court—not in bars or streets.

SOURCE