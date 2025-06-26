When I smoke, I want to play. According to authorities, a man claimed to have been high and “playing” with a one-year-old when he killed her by beating her and breaking her femur

A 25-year-old man, Deric Young, has been charged with murder and aggravated child abuse after allegedly causing the death of a 1-year-old girl left in his care by his girlfriend. According to the Tallahassee Police Department, the tragic incident occurred on Monday, June 25, when Young was taking care of the toddler, and the fatal injuries were later attributed to severe physical abuse.

The Tragic Incident

On the morning of June 25, 2023, emergency responders rushed to a home on Saxon Street in Tallahassee after receiving a call about an unresponsive child. Despite lifesaving efforts, the child was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital. Initially, the case was treated as a standard death investigation; however, further investigation uncovered signs of foul play.

An autopsy revealed that the child had suffered severe injuries, including multiple blunt force strikes to her head and face. These injuries led to brain hemorrhaging and swelling, which ultimately caused her death. The toddler also had a fractured femur, which doctors noted would have been extremely painful and restricted her ability to move.

Deric Young’s Admission of Guilt

After being initially denied involvement, Young eventually broke down and admitted to striking the victim multiple times. In a post-Miranda interview, Young confessed to using his fists to repeatedly hit the toddler on both sides of her head and face. He also demonstrated how he physically struck the child, mimicking the forceful punches on a police officer’s hand during his reenactment.

Young claimed that he had not “lost his temper” during the incident but was instead “playing” with the child, adding that he had smoked marijuana shortly before the attack. He stated, “When I smoke, I want to play.” This explanation has left investigators and the community in disbelief, as Young acknowledged that he would never strike his own daughter in such a manner.

Young also admitted to causing the toddler’s femur fracture by striking her thigh with his fist. After the assault, he claimed to have checked on the toddler by listening to her chest for a heartbeat. Upon finding her unresponsive, he allegedly rushed her to the living room and instructed a relative to call 911.

Young’s Explanation and Legal Consequences

Despite admitting to the brutal assault, Young insisted that he had not intended to cause the child’s death. He claimed that the blows were not overly forceful and that he was unaware of the seriousness of the injuries caused by his actions. His statement that he didn’t anticipate the blows could cause brain hemorrhaging is adding complexity to his defense.

Young has been charged with one count of murder and one count of cruelty towards a child, specifically aggravated battery. He is currently in custody, facing significant legal consequences for his role in the toddler’s tragic death.

Community Shock and Impact

The death of this young child has left the Tallahassee community and family members in shock. The toddler’s family expressed their grief over the loss of a young life and described the victim as a “loving, innocent child” whose death has devastated those who knew her.

This case underscores the importance of child safety and the dangers posed by domestic violence and child abuse. If you or someone you know is experiencing abuse or needs assistance, help is available.

Resources for Domestic Violence and Child Abuse

If you are experiencing or witnessing child abuse or domestic violence, please reach out to the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or visit their website for confidential support.

SOURCE