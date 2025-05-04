When asked by the defense, Harvey Weinstein’s accuser sobs on the witness stand, saying, “Raped Me.”

The retrial of disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein is underway in New York City, and testimony from one of his key accusers, Miriam Haley, brought emotional tension to the courtroom on Friday, May 2.

Haley Takes the Stand Again

Miriam Haley, 48, a former TV production assistant, is among three women testifying in Weinstein’s retrial. She alleges that in July 2006, Weinstein sexually assaulted her at his SoHo apartment. During questioning by Weinstein’s defense attorney Jennifer Bonjean, Haley grew emotional and stood firm on her accusations.

“He was the one who raped me, not the other way around,” she said firmly, challenging the notion that her experience could be debated. Bonjean replied that the matter was for the jury to decide, but Haley insisted, “No, it’s not for the jury to decide. It’s my experience.”

Allegations From 2006

Haley testified that she had worked briefly on Project Runway, which was produced by Weinstein’s company. She said Weinstein invited her to his SoHo apartment under the guise of a casual interaction. But once there, he allegedly began kissing and groping her without consent.

She told the jury he then forced her into a bedroom, held her down, and performed oral sex on her against her will. Haley described her resistance, saying she was “busy struggling” and did not remove her own clothes, adding, “100% not.”

Haley also said she shared her experience with two friends shortly after the incident.

Legal Background

Weinstein, 73, was originally convicted in February 2020 of multiple sex crimes and sentenced to 23 years in prison. But in April 2024, New York’s Court of Appeals overturned that conviction, citing that testimony from women not directly involved in the criminal charges may have unfairly influenced the jury.

Despite this retrial, Weinstein remains in prison for a 2022 rape conviction in California, for which he is serving 16 years.

Defense’s Position

In opening statements, Weinstein’s legal team, including attorney Arthur Aidala, argued that while the former producer’s actions might have been “immoral,” they weren’t necessarily illegal. “The casting couch is not a crime scene,” Aidala said, echoing a controversial defense that sparked criticism from many observers.

As the retrial continues, Haley’s powerful and emotional testimony once again puts a spotlight on one of the most high-profile cases in the #MeToo era. The trial marks a pivotal moment in Weinstein’s legal saga as he faces renewed scrutiny over past conduct that has already altered his legacy in the entertainment industry.

