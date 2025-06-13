“We wouldn’t have called 911”: Parents who trusted in the “power of prayer” and faith-healing permitted their baby daughter to pass away from a preventable and treatable illness

A Michigan couple has been sentenced to at least 20 years in prison for the preventable death of their newborn daughter, Abigail Piland, who was just 61 hours old when she passed away. Rachel Piland, 38, and her husband Joshua Piland, 44, were convicted of second-degree murder and first-degree child abuse after they chose to rely on faith-healing practices instead of seeking medical attention for their infant daughter. Abigail’s death could have been easily prevented with medical intervention.

The Tragic Death of Abigail Piland

Abigail was born on February 6, 2017, at the family’s home in Lansing, Michigan, with the assistance of a midwife. However, three days later, on February 9, 2017, Abigail died from a rare condition known as Rh disease or Rh incompatibility, a form of anemia caused by blood incompatibility between the mother and child. The condition can be treated with a simple prenatal injection and can be easily managed in newborns with medical intervention. But, despite warnings from the midwife and family members, the Pilands refused to seek help.

When the midwife noticed Abigail’s jaundice, she advised the parents to take the baby to the hospital. However, the Pilands refused, insisting that their faith and prayers would suffice. Rachel Piland’s mother, who was present during the birth, also tried to intervene, but her efforts were dismissed.

Tragically, Abigail died from the untreated condition. Instead of calling 911, the couple reportedly prayed over her lifeless body, believing that divine intervention would heal her. It was only after a family member in California became concerned and contacted authorities that law enforcement was called to the home. By that time, Abigail had already passed.

The Trial and Sentencing

During the trial, the prosecution argued that the Pilands’ refusal to provide medical care to their child was not only a failure as parents but also a clear violation of the duty to protect the life and well-being of a child. The defense, on the other hand, tried to argue that the couple had done what they believed was best by placing Abigail in a sunlit window to address her jaundice and relying on prayer to heal her.

Rachel Piland testified during the trial, explaining that she and her husband believed prayer was the most effective form of healing and that even if Abigail had died from some other struggle, they would not have called for medical help. This statement was crucial in convicting the couple of murder and child abuse, as it demonstrated their willful negligence in protecting their child’s life.

In addition to Abigail’s death, the couple’s behavior with their other children was brought into the case. Two other children of the Pilands suffered from the same Rh incompatibility condition but survived after the state intervened and provided the necessary medical treatment. The Pilands had adamantly refused medical care in these cases as well, raising further concerns about their ability to care for their children safely.

Sentencing and Reactions

On Wednesday, Ingham County Circuit Judge James Jamo sentenced Rachel and Joshua Piland to a minimum of 20 years in prison for their involvement in their daughter’s death. The sentences will run concurrently, meaning they will serve both the murder and child abuse sentences at the same time. Judge Jamo noted the complexity of the case and the challenges it presented but emphasized that the Pilands’ actions had led to the tragic loss of their child.

Rachel Piland addressed the court tearfully during the sentencing, insisting that she and her husband loved their children and had acted out of what they believed to be the best intentions. She stated that they were seeking healing through their faith in Jesus Christ, but the court found their refusal to seek medical care inexcusable.

The case of Abigail Piland’s death serves as a sobering reminder of the dangerous consequences of extreme faith-healing beliefs when they conflict with the responsibility to protect and care for vulnerable children. Despite their convictions, Rachel and Joshua Piland will face the long-term consequences of their actions as they serve their prison sentences. The case has also brought attention to the critical importance of medical intervention, especially for conditions that are treatable, and the need to prioritize the safety and well-being of children above personal beliefs.

SOURCE