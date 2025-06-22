“We Must Love One Another”: Ten Years After the 2015 Charleston Mass Shooting, the Daughter of a Pastor Reflects on the Tragic Event

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Malana Pinckney, now a 16-year-old high school student, is honoring the legacy of her father, Rev. Clementa Pinckney, and the eight other victims of the 2015 mass shooting at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church (AME). As the nation marked the 10th anniversary of the tragedy on June 17, 2025, Malana, along with her mother, Jennifer Pinckney, shared their memories and reflections during a solemn interview on NBC’s TODAY show with Craig Melvin.

The Horrific Attack

In 2015, a white supremacist named Dylann Roof opened fire during a Wednesday evening Bible study at Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina. Rev. Clementa Pinckney, the senior pastor of the church and a South Carolina state senator, was among the nine lives lost in the attack. Malana, only six years old at the time, and her mother, Jennifer, survived the massacre, which remains one of the deadliest racist attacks in modern American history. Roof, who was captured shortly after the shooting, now sits on federal death row.

Malana’s Haunting Memory of Survival

In the interview, Malana shared a heart-wrenching memory from the night of the attack. She recalled how a police officer tried to comfort her amidst the chaos and horror. “She said, ‘Put your head on my shoulder and close your eyes and see how long you can keep them closed,’” Malana remembered. She added that, as she walked past the pools of blood, she felt the weight of the tragedy. Despite the trauma she experienced, Malana expressed her determination to keep her father’s memory alive and to ensure the Emanuel Nine are never forgotten.

Jennifer Pinckney’s Call for Unity and Remembrance

Jennifer Pinckney, who has dedicated the past decade to advocacy for gun reform and racial justice, emphasized the importance of remembrance and unity. She said, “First and foremost, I want people to remember what happened. A lot of people have forgotten. We’ve got to love one another. We’ve got to move forward. We’ve got to work together.” Her words highlight the ongoing struggle for justice and healing that has defined both the Pinckney family and the broader Charleston community.

After the shooting, many families of the victims made headlines by publicly forgiving the shooter, a powerful gesture that inspired the world and sparked global conversations about race, faith, and justice. Their act of forgiveness, despite overwhelming grief, became a symbol of resilience and humanity in the face of senseless violence.

A Memorial and a Legacy

In the years following the tragedy, Mother Emanuel AME Church has continued to serve as both a place of worship and a site of remembrance. A memorial is currently under construction beside the church, designed as a lasting tribute to the nine lives taken that night. The memorial will feature engraved names and symbolic design elements that reflect the sorrow and hope that emerged from the tragedy.

The Emanuel Nine: Honoring Their Memory

The nine victims of the Charleston church shooting were:

Rev. Clementa Pinckney Rev. Sharonda Coleman-Singleton Cynthia Hurd Susie Jackson Ethel Lance Rev. DePayne Middleton-Doctor Tywanza Sanders Rev. Daniel Simmons Sr. Myra Thompson

A Catalyst for Change

The shooting at Emanuel AME Church had a profound impact on the nation, serving as a catalyst for the removal of the Confederate flag from the grounds of the South Carolina State House and reigniting national debates about white supremacy, hate crimes, and gun violence. The tragedy remains an important moment in the ongoing fight for racial justice and social change.

A Continuing Legacy of Healing and Justice

Malana Pinckney’s commitment to honoring her father’s legacy and the memory of the other victims of the shooting serves as a powerful reminder of the ongoing journey toward healing. As the family continues to navigate their grief, they call on the nation to remember the lives lost and to work toward a future where unity, justice, and love prevail.

SOURCE