We just don’t have a monarch in our nation: Trump’s targeted whistleblower lawyer claims that his case is comparable to that of Big Law firms that have overturned comparable executive orders

Washington, D.C. – Mark Zaid, a well-known lawyer who specializes in national security cases, is now suing the U.S. government after former President Donald Trump removed his security clearance. Zaid usually sues the government on behalf of others, but this time, he’s the one fighting back.

In March 2025, Trump signed an executive order removing security clearances from Zaid and 14 others, claiming it was “no longer in the national interest” for them to access classified information. Many on the list are known critics of Trump.

Why This Matters to Zaid

Zaid’s work depends on access to classified information. For more than 30 years, he has represented government employees, whistleblowers, and others in national security cases. Without his clearance, he says he can’t do his job properly.

During a court hearing on June 28, Zaid’s lawyers asked the judge to quickly block Trump’s order and restore his clearance. His attorney, Abbe Lowell, said Zaid is one of the most respected lawyers in his field and that the executive order was unfair and politically motivated.

What the Lawsuit Says

Zaid’s legal team called the executive order an act of “unconstitutional retaliation” and “improper political retribution.” They argue that Trump targeted Zaid because of his past legal work, especially during Trump’s first impeachment in 2019, where Zaid represented the whistleblower.

Government’s Response

The Biden-appointed judge, Amir H. Ali, questioned the urgency of the lawsuit since it was filed nearly two weeks after the executive order. Still, Zaid’s lawyers said they acted as fast as possible.

The government argues that decisions about who gets security clearance are a “political question” and not something courts should decide. They believe the president alone has the power to decide who can access classified material, especially when it comes to national security.

Zaid’s Team Pushes Back

Zaid’s legal team disagrees, saying that even the president must follow the Constitution. They also pointed to recent cases where large law firms—like Perkins Coie, Jenner & Block, WilmerHale, and Susman Godfrey—won similar cases after their clearances were removed by Trump.

Zaid Speaks Out

After the hearing, Zaid remained hopeful. He said, “We do not have a king in this country. The president’s power is not the final word.” He believes his case is strong, especially after the recent win by Susman Godfrey.

Zaid also said that Trump has held a grudge against him since 2019, when Zaid’s name became public during the first impeachment. Trump even called him a “sleazeball” at a political rally and suggested Zaid should be sued or even charged with treason.

Mark Zaid’s case raises big questions about presidential power and whether courts can review decisions about security clearances. It also highlights how political tensions can affect professional lives. The court’s decision in this case could set an important legal precedent for how far a president’s authority can go.

