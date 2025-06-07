Unusual punishments’: Mother’s girlfriend assisted murder her 8-year-old 35-pound son, found in attic wrapped in trash bag

An Ohio woman, Johnna Lowe, has been sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after pleading guilty to the murder of her then-girlfriend’s 8-year-old son, Martonio Wilder. Lowe, 24, will be eligible for parole after serving at least 15 years of her sentence. The tragic case, which has drawn national attention, highlights the horrors of child abuse and the failure of child welfare systems to intervene before it was too late.

The Murder of Martonio Wilder

Martonio Wilder’s death occurred in late June 2024, when he was found dead in the attic of his home on Olmstead Avenue in Columbus. The young boy’s body was hidden in a trash bag inside a sleeping bag, making it clear that he had been concealed in an attempt to cover up the crime. His mother, LaShanda Delores Wilder, 33, called police on June 28 to report her son missing, but the Amber Alert was quickly called off.

Investigators became suspicious about the boy’s disappearance, and after searching the home with a cadaver dog, they discovered his body in the attic. His mother and Lowe, who were both at the scene, allegedly fled the house when police arrived. The two women later turned themselves in after being questioned by authorities.

An autopsy revealed that Martonio’s death was a homicide caused by “asphyxia by anterior neck compression.” The medical examiner also noted signs of severe abuse, including blunt trauma to his head, malnutrition, dehydration, and a significant loss of muscle mass. At the time of his death, Martonio weighed only 35 pounds and was 49 inches tall, well below the healthy weight for a child his age.

A History of Abuse

According to prosecutors, Martonio had been the victim of ongoing abuse for months, if not years. He was reportedly often locked in a closet as a form of punishment and was occasionally beaten and choked with an extension cord. Lowe told detectives that two days before Martonio’s death, he had been beaten with a crutch and locked in a coat closet. These “unusual punishments” were allegedly part of a pattern of mistreatment at the hands of Lowe and Martonio’s mother.

Martonio’s family described him as a bright and loving child who just wanted to be loved. His great-aunt spoke to reporters, saying, “He was full of life. He loved everybody. He just wanted to be loved. He would give you a hug.” His cousin also revealed the warning signs that were ignored, saying Martonio was often kept in a corner while the other children played, and it was clear he was hungry and neglected.

The Role of Child Welfare Services

Despite repeated signs of abuse, child welfare authorities failed to act in time to save Martonio. Franklin County Children’s Services had been involved with the family since May 2022, offering various support services to Martonio’s mother. Police had also visited the home multiple times in the months leading up to Martonio’s death, but these interventions were ultimately insufficient to prevent the tragedy.

Martonio’s cousin expressed frustration with the lack of action from authorities, noting that the signs of abuse were clear, but the system failed to remove the child from the dangerous situation. The cousin said, “I can’t take your child from you because you keep your kid in timeout too long… even though I know you’re feeding the other two kids more than you’re feeding him.”

Legal Outcome and Sentencing

Johnna Lowe was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after pleading guilty to murder and gross abuse of a corpse. She was credited with 342 days of pre-trial detention, and her parole eligibility is set after she serves at least 15 years of her sentence.

Martonio’s death is a heartbreaking example of how systemic failures can contribute to the loss of an innocent life. Despite numerous warning signs, child welfare services were unable to prevent the abuse that ultimately led to the young boy’s death.

