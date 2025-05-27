Unconstitutional in any view,’ judge enjoins entire Trump executive order targeting law firm that had employed top Mueller lieutenant

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A federal judge has fully blocked an executive order signed by former President Donald Trump that targeted the law firm Jenner & Block, calling the order unconstitutional and a direct attack on free speech and legal advocacy.

What Was Trump’s Executive Order About?

In March 2024, Trump signed an order titled “Addressing Risks from Jenner & Block”, accusing the major Chicago-based law firm of:

Supporting partisan political causes

Engaging in abusive pro bono work

Undermining the U.S. government

The order also criticized the firm’s past connection to Andrew Weissmann, a former prosecutor involved in the Mueller investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election. Trump labeled Weissmann as unethical, although he hasn’t worked at Jenner & Block since 2021.

Jenner & Block Fights Back

In response, Jenner & Block filed a 64-page lawsuit, arguing that the executive order violated the First Amendment — which protects free speech, freedom of association, and the right to advocate in court.

Judge John D. Bates, who was appointed by President George W. Bush, agreed.

Judge’s Ruling: The Order Is a Threat to Free Speech

In a 52-page ruling, Judge Bates strongly criticized the executive order, saying it was clearly meant to punish the law firm for the clients they represent and the causes they support — both of which are protected by the Constitution.

“The order punishes and seeks to silence speech at the very center of the First Amendment,” the judge wrote.

Bates said Trump’s order tried to intimidate law firms into avoiding legal cases against the government and called it viewpoint discrimination, the worst type of free speech violation.

Key Quotes from the Judge

The ruling emphasized that:

Lawyers have a right to advocate for any cause they believe in, including through lawsuits.

Representing transgender individuals or asylum seekers, for example, is protected speech.

The executive order was designed to send a message: Stop criticizing the government, or suffer the consequences.

“The administration sent a message loud and clear that Jenner can spare itself — if it compromises its speech,” Bates wrote.

Why This Matters for Everyone

Judge Bates stressed that targeting lawyers doesn’t just hurt those firms — it also damages the justice system. A healthy democracy depends on lawyers being free to challenge the government in court without fear of punishment.

“An informed, independent judiciary presumes an informed, independent bar,” the judge wrote.

By punishing legal advocacy, the judge said, the government threatens to shut down important legal challenges and avoid accountability.

A Major Win for Legal Free Speech

This ruling is a clear rejection of government attempts to silence law firms based on political disagreements. The court found Trump’s executive order to be unconstitutional, retaliatory, and a dangerous overreach of presidential power.

“In short, the order raises constitutional eyebrows many times over,” Judge Bates concluded.

SOURCE