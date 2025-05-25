Trump Organization will pay $4.8 million to settle ‘public nuisance’ fish-killing lawsuit and restore wildlife habitats in the Chicago River

The family business named after former President Donald Trump has agreed to pay millions to settle long-running civil lawsuits over repeated violations of Illinois clean water laws. The settlement involves Trump International Hotel & Tower, a 100-story skyscraper along the Chicago River.

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced Thursday that the company operating the tower, 401 North Wabash Venture LLC, will pay $4.8 million to resolve several violations of state environmental laws.

Violations Focused on Water Intake System

The lawsuits, filed by the Attorney General, Friends of the Chicago River, and the Sierra Club, targeted the building’s cooling water intake system (CWIS). This system pulls in over 20 million gallons of river water daily to cool the building’s heating and air conditioning systems. It was found to kill large numbers of fish and aquatic life in the process.

“The Chicago River is one of our city’s most treasured natural resources,” Raoul said. “This agreement will protect the river and the habitats it supports. We remain committed to enforcing environmental laws.”

Background of the Case

The legal battle dates back to 2018 when regulators found that a permit issued in 2013 for the CWIS had expired in 2017 and wasn’t renewed. Under the permit, the company was required to study how many animals were killed by the cooling system but failed to do so on time.

After this, Raoul made an interim agreement with the Trump Organization to follow the permit’s original terms. However, a later lawsuit was filed when authorities discovered that Trump Tower had underreported the amount of heated water it discharged back into the river for over ten years.

Court Ruling and Settlement Details

In September 2024, a judge ruled the company fully liable for creating a public nuisance by operating the CWIS in a way that harmed the public’s ability to fish and enjoy the Chicago River.

Under the proposed settlement, $3 million will fund habitat restoration projects for fish and aquatic life in the river. Another $1.5 million will be paid to the state as a civil penalty, and $300,000 will cover legal costs.

Illinois EPA Acting Director James Jennings said, “Trump Tower showed disregard for the environment by violating Illinois pollution laws. This settlement benefits the Chicago River and its wildlife.”

Next Steps for the Settlement

The settlement still requires court approval and must first go through a 30-day public comment period. A judge is expected to review and decide on the agreement, possibly later this summer.

