‘Truly bizarre’: Man admits killing drug dealer he believed gave fatal mix to his girlfriend’s brother, left dismembered remains in tote on snowy highway

Mille Lacs County, Minnesota – In a chilling case that captured national attention, Bradley Allen Weyaus has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the killing of Rodney Pendegayosh Jr., a 25-year-old man he believed was responsible for dealing fatal drugs to his girlfriend’s brother.

Weyaus’ sentencing is scheduled for July 24, but under the terms of his plea deal, he faces a prison term ranging from 25 years and 6 months to 30 years and 7 months.

A Crime Motivated by Revenge

Prosecutors say Weyaus, 39, believed Pendegayosh was the one who gave a deadly mix of fentanyl and methamphetamine to his girlfriend Alexis Marion Elling’s brother, which allegedly led to the young man’s death. In what authorities describe as a revenge-fueled killing, Weyaus and Elling carried out a gruesome plan that resulted in Pendegayosh’s dismembered body being found days later.

Girlfriend Turned Witness

Weyaus’ girlfriend and co-defendant, Alexis Elling, previously pleaded guilty in February 2024 to aiding an offender. In return for her cooperation and agreement to testify against Weyaus, she is set to receive a stayed sentence of five years in prison and up to five years of supervised probation.

Her sentencing will take place after Weyaus’ case is formally concluded.

“This Whole Thing Is Truly Bizarre”

Mille Lacs County Sheriff Kyle Burton described the case as “bizarre,” noting how the body was moved between multiple locations over the course of a week before it was found.

In March 2023, a public works crew cleaning roadside trash made the shocking discovery along a snowy highway. They found a severed human foot inside a tote bag. They quickly closed the tote and alerted police.

The Arrest: Hacksaw, Hammer, and a Camper Hideout

As police responded, an officer spotted a white Saturn believed to be driven by Weyaus. The suspect fled the scene, eventually abandoning the vehicle in a driveway. Homeowners at the property told police Weyaus was hiding in a nearby camper trailer.

Inside Weyaus’ duffel bag, officers found a hacksaw, hammer, and black tape — items believed to be connected to the crime, as similar tape was found on the tote bag containing the victim’s remains.

Mounting Evidence

Investigators quickly gathered a mountain of evidence linking the couple to the murder:

A spent shotgun shell was found in the car

A bloody carpet, gloves, and a hardware store receipt were discovered in a dumpster at Weyaus’ apartment

Pendegayosh’s ID and credit card were also found there

Surveillance footage captured the couple carrying the tote bag from their apartment and loading it into a black Chevrolet Impala

Bradley Weyaus has now confessed to killing Rodney Pendegayosh Jr., marking a dark end to a case rooted in personal revenge and drug-related tragedy. His upcoming sentencing in July will bring legal closure to one of Mille Lacs County’s most disturbing crimes.

While justice is being served in court, the case also sheds light on the deadly ripple effects of the opioid crisis, which continues to devastate communities across the United States.

