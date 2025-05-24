True crime podcaster convicted of harassing public officials mentioned in Facebook post says, “I will escort you to your demise.”

An Ohio woman known for her true crime podcast has been found guilty of intimidating public officials in a Facebook post she made last year.

Ashli Ford, 40, is the host of the “Allegedly” podcast. She was convicted on four felony charges of intimidation after posting strong accusations and threats on Facebook against several officials in Norwalk, Ohio, in September 2023.

What Happened?

In her September 22, 2023 Facebook post, Ford named multiple city leaders, including:

Mayor David Light

Law Director Stuart O’Hara

Safety and Service Director Michael White

Former Police Chief David Smith

She claimed they were involved in corruption, misuse of public money, and even more serious crimes. Along with those claims, she posted threats like:

“I know that I have you on your knees.”

“This is your VERY LAST opportunity to end this in a respectable manner.”

“I will escort you to your demise in a manner more akin to Malcolm X than Martin Luther King Jr.”

Ford also promised to reveal what she called “shut up settlements,” obscene photos, and suicides that aren’t suicides.”

The Trial and Charges

In March 2024, a grand jury indicted Ford on 19 charges, including:

Intimidation

Extortion

Telecommunications fraud

Misdemeanor falsification

After a multi-day trial, Ford was found guilty of four intimidation charges. She was acquitted of the remaining 15 charges, including the more serious fraud and extortion allegations.

The officials she named in her post testified against her during the trial.

Sentencing and Penalties

Ford is expected to return to court on June 16 for sentencing. For each of the four charges, she faces:

9 to 36 months in prison

A fine of up to $10,000

That means she could face up to 12 years in prison if sentenced to the maximum for each count.

Ford’s Response After the Verdict

After the guilty verdict, Ford addressed her followers in a Facebook post, writing:

“Your support means everything to me. I am okay. God built me to withstand storms like this. I continue to walk in faith and without an ounce of fear.”

This case has drawn attention not only because of the bold accusations made by Ford, but also because it raises questions about free speech and threats online. While Ford insists she was seeking justice, the court found that her words crossed a legal line.

She now awaits her sentence as people across the country watch how the justice system will respond to someone who used social media to take on powerful local leaders.

SOURCE