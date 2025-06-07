“This is what American justice looks like.” Trump AG claims Kilmar Abrego Garcia had ‘full-time’ part in ‘alien smuggling operation,’ and is en route to the US to face additional federal charges

Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a protected resident who was mistakenly deported to El Salvador earlier this year, is currently being transported back to the United States. Despite claims from the Trump administration that he could not be returned, Garcia is now facing federal charges related to his alleged involvement in a migrant smuggling operation.

The Deportation Controversy

In March, Garcia, a Salvadoran national, was deported to El Salvador without due process, causing a major legal and political uproar. For months, the Trump administration claimed that Garcia could not be brought back to the U.S. after his deportation, but on Friday, the Department of Justice confirmed that he was en route to the United States.

Upon his return, Garcia will face federal charges of transporting undocumented migrants into the U.S. These charges stem from a 2022 traffic stop in Tennessee, where Garcia was caught driving an SUV filled with undocumented immigrants. During the stop, Garcia, who was speeding at 75 mph in a 65 mph zone, told officers that he and the others were returning from a construction job. The federal authorities allege that this was part of a much larger operation.

The Indictment

Last month, a federal grand jury in Tennessee indicted Garcia on two counts of illegally transporting migrants. U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi emphasized the gravity of the charges, calling Garcia’s actions “his full-time job” and describing him as a key figure in an “alien smuggling ring.” According to the indictment, Garcia played a major role in a yearslong operation that transported undocumented individuals, many allegedly members of the MS-13 gang, from Texas to various parts of the U.S.

The indictment covers a period from 2016 to 2025, during which Garcia, along with co-conspirators, is accused of smuggling migrants from countries like Guatemala, Honduras, and Ecuador. The migrants reportedly crossed into Texas before being transported to other parts of the country. Additionally, the indictment claims that Garcia illegally transported firearms from Texas to Maryland for resale.

The Return to the U.S. and Legal Implications

This development marks a significant point in one of the most high-profile and contentious legal battles of Donald Trump’s presidency. The administration had repeatedly ignored orders from multiple courts, including the U.S. Supreme Court, to facilitate Garcia’s return to the U.S., raising questions about the handling of his case and due process.

Attorney General Pam Bondi stated that after Garcia completes his federal sentence, he will likely be deported back to El Salvador. The case continues to attract national attention due to the legal complications and the political significance surrounding Garcia’s deportation and return.

Public Reaction and Ongoing Legal Battle

Garcia’s return is not just a legal victory for the U.S. government but also an indication of the broader tensions over immigration enforcement, particularly under the Trump administration. As Garcia faces charges related to migrant smuggling and firearms trafficking, his case remains a focal point in ongoing debates about immigration policy and the treatment of undocumented migrants.

The developments in this case highlight the complexities and challenges surrounding deportation, legal protections for residents, and the enforcement of immigration laws, which continue to shape the national conversation on immigration reform.

