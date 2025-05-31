Crime

They went to play a show—then disappeared: 5 bodies found in Mexico assumed to be missing band members

Texas–Mexico Border — The bodies of five musicians believed to be members of the Mexican regional band Grupo Fugitivo were discovered near the southern Texas border, Mexican authorities confirmed. The band had gone missing while en route to a show last weekend.

Details of the Incident

According to the Associated Press, the five musicians were reportedly kidnapped while driving their SUV to a performance in Reynosa, a northern Mexican city along the Texas border. Their bodies were found burnt on the outskirts of the city.

Tamaulipas state prosecutors said the killings may be linked to criminal cartel activity, with nine suspects arrested in connection to the case. All the suspects have ties to the notorious Gulf Cartel.

About Grupo Fugitivo

Grupo Fugitivo was known locally for playing Mexican regional music, including styles such as cumbia and corridos. Corridos often tell stories of cartel leaders and sometimes glorify their actions, which has sparked concern about musicians being targeted for their music.

The band members were aged between 20 and 40, according to reports by the BBC.

Investigation and Motive

It remains unclear whether the band was specifically targeted because of their music or if they became victims of general cartel violence. Family members last heard from the band as they traveled to their show on Sunday night. Some relatives reportedly received ransom demands, suggesting a kidnapping motive.

Authorities are continuing to investigate and have not yet determined the exact motive behind the murders.

Ongoing Efforts

Officials from Tamaulipas are actively pursuing the case, with efforts focused on uncovering the reasons behind the tragic deaths of the five musicians.

