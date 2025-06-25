These parents don’t deserve prison’: The prosecutor requests’mercy’ from the court for the parents who allowed their 7-year-old to cross a dangerous street where he was struck by a car and killed

A North Carolina couple, Samuele Jenkins and Jessica Ivey, appeared in court after pleading guilty to charges related to the tragic death of their 7-year-old son, Legend. On May 27, 2024, Legend was fatally struck by a car while crossing a busy street in Gastonia, North Carolina, prompting an investigation that led to felony charges against both parents.

The Incident and Charges

The tragic accident occurred when Legend and his 10-year-old brother were crossing West Hudson Boulevard to pick up food from a nearby Subway restaurant. The parents, Jenkins and Ivey, allowed the children to cross the street unsupervised, which led to Legend being struck by a 76-year-old driver in a Jeep Cherokee. The 10-year-old tried to pull his brother out of the way but was unsuccessful.

Jenkins and Ivey were charged with felony involuntary manslaughter, felony child neglect, and misdemeanor child neglect for their role in the incident. Surveillance footage showed the children walking toward the restaurant, with the 10-year-old on the phone while Legend carried a large bag containing the food order. Ivey was seen exiting a nearby Food Lion store but did not communicate with her children before they crossed the street, despite claiming otherwise in a previous interview.

Court Proceedings and Prosecutor’s Appeal for Mercy

During the court proceedings, prosecutor Joshua Warner expressed sympathy for the parents, stating, “I stand here with a heavy heart and can’t imagine the grief they are experiencing.” He acknowledged the traumatic impact on the 10-year-old, who witnessed his brother’s death. Despite the charges, Warner emphasized that “those children need their parents” and requested the judge show mercy.

District Attorney Travis Page also appealed for leniency, stating, “There is no prison or punishment worse than a parent living with the knowledge their decision-making and their actions caused the harm of their own child.” Page expressed that the parents, while responsible for the tragedy, did not deserve prison time, adding that they needed support from their community to cope with the aftermath.

Sentencing and Outcome

After pleading guilty to negligent child abuse, Jenkins and Ivey were each sentenced to a suspended sentence of 19 to 32 months in prison, along with three years of probation. This sentence reflects the heavy emotional toll the tragedy had on the family and the recognition of the profound grief they would endure for the rest of their lives.

In court, Jenkins addressed the court, stating, “All I got to say is, long live Legend,” a poignant statement in memory of his lost son.

The Aftermath and Community Support

The accident and subsequent legal proceedings have left the Gastonia community reeling, as residents grapple with the consequences of the parents’ actions and the tragic loss of a young child. Support for Jenkins and Ivey has been mixed, with some emphasizing the need for accountability, while others focus on the emotional devastation and call for the community to help the parents through their grief.

As the case concludes, it serves as a reminder of the importance of parental responsibility and the devastating consequences of neglect, even in seemingly minor decisions. The memory of Legend will undoubtedly remain in the hearts of those who knew him, and the lessons learned from this tragedy will resonate within the community for years to come.

