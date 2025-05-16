The rape complainant was killed by the “throat-slashing murderer,” who married his accomplice the same day in an unsuccessful attempt to stop her from testifying against him

A man in Mississippi will spend the rest of his life in prison for the brutal killing of a young woman who had recently accused him of sexual assault. This disturbing case, involving betrayal, violence, and a twisted cover-up, has shocked the community and left a lasting impact on those who followed the investigation.

Ryan Hopkins Sentenced to Life Without Parole

On May 15, 2025, a Mississippi judge sentenced 39-year-old Ryan Christopher Hopkins to life in prison without the possibility of parole, plus an additional 20 years. This sentence follows his conviction for the first-degree murder of 21-year-old Celeste McDonald in 2019.

The extra 20 years were added after the jury also found him guilty of conspiracy to commit murder.

District Attorney Jody E. Owens II described the murder as a “love triangle plot” and called Hopkins a “throat-slashing murderer.” In a powerful statement, Owens said, “Celeste’s death was planned, executed, and followed by a wedding. That is evil.”

A Murder Motivated by Revenge

According to investigators, Celeste McDonald had accused Hopkins of rape in March 2019. Just days after the report, Hopkins and his then-girlfriend, Yolonda Torns, kidnapped and murdered her. On March 31, Celeste was reported missing. Her body was found the next day in a roadside ditch covered with bricks near Mound, Louisiana.

Authorities later revealed that Hopkins and Torns lured McDonald from her home in Forest, Mississippi. They took her to a house in Jackson, where Torns went to Walmart to buy bleach, detergent, and plastic wrap—items that would be used to cover up the crime.

When she returned, Hopkins used a knife to slash McDonald’s throat. Torns, according to her own testimony, also stabbed McDonald before helping to wrap her body in plastic. The couple then drove to Louisiana and dumped the body in a ditch, covering it with bricks.

A Chilling Twist: Murder Followed by Marriage

What happened after the murder made the case even more disturbing. On the same day that they dumped Celeste’s body, Hopkins and Torns returned to Jackson and got married. Investigators believe the couple married to try and use “spousal privilege” to avoid testifying against each other in court.

However, under Mississippi law, spousal privilege only protects actions or conversations that occur after the marriage—not crimes committed before the marriage.

Yolonda Torns Turned Witness

Torns took a plea deal with prosecutors in exchange for testifying against Hopkins. She admitted her role in the murder and received a 40-year sentence, with 15 years suspended—meaning she will serve 25 years in prison.

Her cooperation was key to helping the jury understand the timeline and details of the crime.

A Case That Haunts Authorities

“This was a crime that haunts you,” said District Attorney Owens. “But justice has been served. Celeste McDonald’s voice was heard, and her killer is now behind bars forever.”

