The prison nurse who killed her husband by poisoning him in order to wed an inmate is going to prison herself

IBERIA, MISSOURI – Amy L. Murray, a 47-year-old former prison nurse, has entered an Alford plea in connection with the poisoning death of her husband, Joshua Murray, whose body was found in the burnt remains of their home in December 2018. Murray pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on Wednesday after evidence surfaced that she had been having an affair with an inmate at the Jefferson City Correctional Center, where she worked.

The Poisoning and Arson Incident

Joshua Murray, 37, was found dead in their home in Iberia, Missouri, after a fire that authorities later determined was arson. A medical examiner revealed that he had died from poisoning due to ethylene glycol, also known as antifreeze, prior to the fire. The investigation into his death unearthed disturbing details, including Murray’s affair with Eugene Claypool, an inmate serving a life sentence for second-degree murder.

Investigators obtained phone call recordings between Amy Murray and Claypool, where she allegedly expressed her intention to divorce her husband, Joshua, and start a life with Claypool. These conversations took place before the fire that ultimately claimed Joshua Murray’s life.

The Events Leading Up to the Murder

On December 11, 2018, Amy Murray claimed she, her 11-year-old son, and their two family dogs had gone to McDonald’s, and when they returned, their home was on fire. She stated that she couldn’t enter the house because it was filled with smoke. Joshua Murray’s body was discovered in the master bedroom, and it was later determined that he had been poisoned before the fire was set.

Following the incident, Amy Murray allegedly told Claypool that her husband was “out of the picture” and the two could now marry. In a disturbing turn, she also offered to help Claypool hire an attorney to appeal his life sentence and potentially secure his release.

Charges and Plea Agreement

Initially, Amy Murray faced several charges, including first-degree murder, armed criminal action, second-degree arson, tampering with physical evidence, and first-degree sexual abuse related to her affair with Claypool. She was also charged with three counts of offender abuse by a Department of Corrections employee.

On Tuesday, Murray accepted an Alford plea to one count of second-degree murder, which allows a defendant to plead guilty while maintaining their innocence. As part of the plea agreement, she was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

The case of Amy L. Murray highlights a tragic and complex web of betrayal, murder, and manipulation. Her affair with an inmate and the eventual poisoning of her husband led to a life sentence of its own for Murray, as she now faces years behind bars for the death of Joshua Murray.

